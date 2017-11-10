Comedian Louis C.K. has responded to Thursday's New York Times report about how he sexually harassed numerous women. In a statement released Friday, C.K. admitted that the allegations are true and said he finally realized the negative impact of his actions.

C.K., who masturbated in front of multiple women without their consent, writes that he's remorseful for his actions and understands why what he did was wrong.

"What I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your d--- isn't a question," he wrote. "It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

C.K. quickly suffered professional consequences as a result of the Times story. Distribution company the Orchard canceled the release of his movie I Love You, Daddy, Netflix canceled a planned stand-up special, HBO dropped him from a benefit show and removed his stand-up special Oh My God and his sitcom Lucky Louie from its streaming and on-demand platforms, and FX is reviewing its association with him.

When asked about the allegations as recent as September, C.K. had previously denied them, telling The New York Times that they were just "rumors."

Here's C.K.'s statement in full, via The Hollywood Reporter: