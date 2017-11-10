Netflix has decided not to go forward with a planned Louis C.K. stand-up special in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations against the comedian, Deadline reports.

The streaming giant made a deal to release two C.K. specials. The first came out earlier this year. The second had not yet been produced.

"The allegations made by several women in the New York Times about Louis C.K.'s behavior are disturbing," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement. "Louis's unprofessional and inappropriate behavior with female colleagues has led us to decide not to produce a second stand up special, as had been planned."

Since the New York Times published the report in which five women accused C.K. of inappropriate behavior including masturbating in front of them without their consent on Thursday, several other companies in business with C.K. are reevaluating their relationships. HBO dropped him from autism benefit special Night of Too Many Stars and removed his special Oh My God and his sitcom Lucky Louie from its streaming and on-demand services; distribution company the Orchard has decided not to release his new movie I Love You, Daddy; and FX, which aired his show Louie and currently has two shows executive-produced by C.K., Baskets and Better Things, released a statement saying "the matter is currently under review."