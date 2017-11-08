Jeffrey Tambor is the latest Hollywood man to face sexual harassment allegations.

The Transparent actor is being accused of inappropriate behavior by his former assistant, Van Barnes, who made a private Facebook post that alleges Tambor acted inappropriately towards her. Amazon has now lodged an official investigation into the accusations, which will include talking to other members of the Transparent staff and Tambor, according to Deadline.

Tambor vehemently denies any inappropriate behavior and issued the following statement: "I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her," Tambor told Deadline Wednesday. "I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with," he added. "I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation."

Barnes, who is transgender, has also appeared on E!'s I Am Cait and the Amazon transgender-focused documentary series This Is Me.

This is far from the first investigation Amazon has had to launch into sexual harassment claims since the New York Times exposé of Harvey Weinstein was published last month. Amazon's former president of media development Roy Price has already had to leave the company after his "lewd" proposition to Man in the High Castle executive producer Isa Dick Hackett during San Diego Comic-Con 2015 came to light.

Amazon hopes to complete the Tambor investigation "promptly and thoroughly," according to the trade.