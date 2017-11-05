Julianna Margulies has revealed her own terrifying encounters with embattled Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, as well as action star Steven Seagal.

According to The Huffington Post, the ER and Good Wife actress revealed on Sirius XM's "Just Jenny" show Friday that she'd narrowly avoided potential assaults by the two men, who have been the subject of similar allegations of harassment and assault by other women in the industry.

Regarding Seagal, Margulies revealed that she'd been convinced to meet with him when she was 23. When the female casting director who'd coordinated the meeting and promised to be present for it didn't show up, Margulies was left alone with the actor.

"She set me up," Margulies recalled of the meeting. "He made sure that I saw his gun, which, I'd never seen a gun in real life. I got out of there unscathed. ... I don't know how I got out of that hotel room. ... I sort of squirmed my way out."

Years later, that incident would inspire her to insist that an assistant escorting her to a hotel room to meet with Weinstein come with her upstairs. "I said, 'I'm not going up there alone' ― because of the Seagal experience and because I had a career," Margulies recalled. "He opened the door in a bathrobe. I could see that there were candles lit in the room, and there was a dinner for two. And I saw him stare at [the assistant], daggers.'"

It was then that Weinstein complimented Margulies on her audition and sent the two on their way. Margulies says she was not given the supposedly Academy Award-worthy role that she'd been brought in to discuss.

Margulies is the latest of many high-profile actresses who've come forward with their accounts of harassment, and she admits that she'd previously participated in the trend of maintaining silence about such behaviors. "You shrug it off as 'that's just Hollywood,'" she said.

However, in addition to the perpetrators of such unwanted advances, she casts blame upon the third parties who had been orchestrating them. "We have to start holding these people accountable," she said. "These women were leading me to the lion's den."