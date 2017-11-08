Robert Knepper, the actor best known for playing Theodore "T-Bone" Bagwell on Prison Break, has been accused of sexual assault.

Costume designer Susan Bertram gave an account to The Hollywood Reporter about an alleged incident that happened in 1991 on the set of the movie Gas Food Lodging. She says that Knepper grabbed her crotch so hard that she bled.

According to Bertram, the incident occurred when she went into Knepper's trailer to drop off some clothes. Her hands were full and she had to lean over to reach a rack on the wall. It was then that Knepper allegedly stuck his hand up her dress and grabbed her "as hard as he could." He then reportedly shoved her against a wall and said "I'm going to f--- your brains out." Bertram says she managed to push him off and yelled, "I'm working, I'm working!" After escaping the trailer, Bertram says she went to bathroom and found that she was bleeding from her vulva.

At the time, Bertram didn't formally report the incident because she didn't feel empowered to do so, she explained to THR. "Even if I had said something, what were they going to do? Fire their lead actor?" Bertram said."It would have been a f---ing joke. That would have been true until really recently. A lot has changed in the last few weeks."

Bertram, who has worked on shows including Six Feet Under and The Originals, says that she was triggered by the release of President Trump's "grab 'em by the p----" tape last year, since that's what she says happened to her. But she says she's coming forward now after seeing the response to accusations made against Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback and others.

