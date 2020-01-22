[Warning: The following contains spoilers for the latest episode of Vikings. Read at your own risk.]

After Bjorn (Alexander Ludwig) worked through his grief at Lagertha's (Katheryn Winnick) funeral last week, the latest episode of Vikings was all about Bjorn's anger. Having located Hvitserk (Marco Ilsø) and secured a confession — with no interest paid to Hvitserk's explanation that he thought he was killing Ivar (Alex Høgh) when he fatally stabbed Lagertha — Bjorn delivers his harsh sentence: death.

"I want him to feel unimaginable pain, because that is what I feel," a distraught Bjorn tells Erik the Red (Eric Johnson) after making his decision.

When it comes time to burn his brother at the stake, Bjorn doesn't hesitate and watches intensely as the flames creep up toward Hvitserk. But rather than look scared or repentant, Hvitserk seems at peace with his fate. And it's only once Hvitserk falls unconscious, ready to meet his death, that Bjorn reveals his true plan. At Bjorn's instructions, Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) throws an ax at the stake, cutting Hvitserk's bindings, and dives into the water to rescue him.



"I saved you, and do you want to know why I saved you? Because I know you are happy to die," Bjorn tells Hvitserk. "But I don't want you to be happy. No. I don't want you to head to Odin's hall. I want you to suffer a living death, expelled from Kattegat and the halls of men, destined to die in a ditch in some forest somewhere. Utterly forgotten, wretched, insignificant, unmemorable. Like a flea on a sheep's back."

At this, Bjorn has Hvitserk thrown out of Kattegat, where he expects his brother will eventually freeze to death. Looks like we'll have to wait until next week to see if that is how Hvitserk will meet his death or if fate still has more plans for him...

Vikings airs Wednesdays at 10/9c on History.