It can be hard to keep track of all the new streaming services hitting your screens, but Quibi hopes to set itself apart by focusing solely on short-form mobile video. All of Quibi's series will only be able to stream on phones, with every episode clocking in under 10 minutes. The service, which launches on Monday, April 6 with 50 programs available right away on launch day, is seemingly very confident in its mission to deliver snack-sized entertainment and news content to an eager audience, having already lined up dozens of shows with some pretty impressive talent both on- and off-screen.

Quibi is set to appeal to comedy fans with a revival of Reno 911! and new shows featuring Will Forte, Anna Kendrick, and Kevin Hart. Their drama slate includes series shepherded to screen by Steven Spielberg, Steven Soderbergh, and Antoine Fuqua. On the unscripted side, Quibi has lined up a deep bench of programming, including docuseries, true crime, home improvement, plus dance, cooking, and singing competitions. Quibi is also set to put out what the service has dubbed "daily essentials," which consists of daily shows and newscasts.

See all the shows heading to Quibi below — including the dozens of series that will be available upon launch — and to learn more about the streaming service, check out our guide to the streaming service here.

Agua Donkeys (premieres April 13)

Based on the short film of the same name, the Funny or Die-produced series tells the story of two employees (MP Cunningham and Jeremy Jackson) at a pool-cleaning company who are all about the perfect tan and perfect vibe.

Black Coffee

Quibi is developing this comedy about a former Kansas City basketball star who returns home to open a coffee shop in his old neighborhood. The show comes from writer-director Morgan Cooper and is executive produced by Gabrielle Union.

Die Hart

Kevin Hart will play himself in this comedy series about his fictional journey to land a role in an action movie. In preparation for the part, Hart must train with an eccentric action school teacher (John Travolta) and fight his way through over-the-top action sequences. Nathalie Emmanuel will star as Hart's rival at the action star school, and the series promises to feature cameos from some of the biggest Hollywood action stars.

Dummy (premieres April 20)

This off-kilter buddy comedy, starring Anna Kendrick and Donal Logue, tells the story of an aspiring writer and her boyfriend's sex doll.

Flipped (premieres April 6)

Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson star as an unemployed couple who set out to become a TV home renovation duo but wind up being kidnapped by members of a drug cartel (played by Andy Garcia, Eva Longoria, and Arturo Castro) who force them to renovate their houses. The comedy series is produced by Funny or Die.

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Quibi is developing a new take on the 2003 rom-com How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days that will follow an online columnist and advertising exec who set out to prove they can be monogamous. Guy Branum will write the series.

Immoral Compass

Bill Burr will write, direct, executive produce, and star in this series about how far people will go to get what they most desire. Featuring a cast of not-yet-announced stand-up comedians, each episode will follow a different character who will be faced with an outrageous and extremely unethical decision to get what they want.

Junior High

Jimmy Tatro and Christian Pierce are reteaming for this comedy about their lives as middle schoolers. The new series is drawn from their long-running YouTube series.

Kirby Jenner

Inspired by the popular parody Instagram account, the series will follow the life of Kendall Jenner's fictional twin brother Kirby. Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner will appear on the comedy show and executive produce.

Last Resort

Dwayne Johnson and Paul Feig are producing this comedy in development about a Polynesian family whose life running a Hawaiian resort gets threatened when a tech billionaire tries to buy the land.

Mapleworth Murders

This comedic procedural from John Lutz and Paula Pell follows a murder-mystery author (Pell) who investigates a series of killings in her small town.The series comes from executive producers Lorne Michaels and Seth Meyers and also features J.B. Smoove, Fred Armisen, Tina Fey, Wanda Sykes, Maya Rudolph, Ike Barinholtz, Patton Oswalt, D'Arcy Carden, Tim Meadows, Jack McBrayer, Chris Parnell, Andy Samberg, Terry Crews, and Nicole Byer.

Nikki Fre$h (premieres April 6)

Nicole Richie will star in this comedy series as her alter ego Nikki Fre$h, a rapper who brings a new flair to wellness with her brand of educational and socially conscious rap, known as Parent Trap.

The Now

Dave Franco stars as Ed Poole, a suicidal man whose brother and father have already died by suicide, who tries to turn learn how to live in the moment. O'Shea Jackson Jr. and Daryl Hanna star, while Bill Murray and Alyssa Milano will appear in recurring roles in this series from Peter and Bobby Farrelly.

Reno 911!

A revival of the cult classic Comedy Central series, a seventh season of Reno 911! will see the entire main cast reprising their roles. Joining co-creators and writers Thomas Lennon, Robert Ben Garant, and Kerri Kenney-Silver will be Niecy Nash, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Cedric Yarbrough, Carlos Alazraqui, Joe Lo Truglio, and Mary Birdsong.

Royalties

This musical comedy series follows a songwriting duo (played by Darren Criss and Kether Donohue) as they craft songs for stars. Each episode will also feature real-life entertainment figures portraying over-the-top and fictitious musicians. Criss will executive produce, write songs for, and co-write the series with Team StarKid co-founders Nick and Matt Lang.

Skinny Dip

An adaptation of the Carl Hiaasen novel, Skinny Dip is a dark comedy about a woman whose husband pushed her overboard on a cruise. After being rescued by a retired cop, she teams up with her savior to get revenge on her husband by gaslighting him.

Trip

Created by, written by, and starring Joel Kim Booster, Trip tells the story of two best friends who set to have the best summer vacation on Fire Island. This modern day rom-com is inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice.

Winos

Thomas Lennon will write, executive produce, and star in this comedy about a Silicon Valley entrepreneur who takes on a struggling vineyard as his next project.

50 States of Fright (premieres April 13)

Sam Raimi will produce this horror anthology where each episode will be inspired by the folklore and urban legends of a different U.S. state. The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Christine Ricci, Travis Fimmel, Taissa Farmiga, Ron Livingston, Min-Na Wen, and more.

Charlemagne

Vikings creator Michael Hirst will oversee a historical drama in development about Roman emperor Charlemagne's reign and his scandalous personal life.

Code 8 Spin-Off

Quibi is developing a sequel series to the 2019 film that starred Stephen and Robbie Amell. The drama takes place in a world where four percent of the population is born with supernatural abilities and are heavily policed. The film centered on an ex-con (Robbie Amell) who teamed up with a telekinetic drug dealer (Stephen Amell) to bring down a trafficking ring run by the city's elite.

Crazy Talented

The drama follows a charismatic leader who convinces patients at a psych ward that they possess superpowers and must stop alien weapons from falling into the wrong hands. But while what the leader is saying sounds crazy, that doesn't mean it isn't also true. The Bourne Identity 's Doug Liman will direct.

CURS_R

From executive producer Ridley Scott, CURS_R follows a broke college student who seeks to win some quick cash by playing an obscure 1980s survival computer game, but soon finds out she's playing for her life.

Dead Spots

Quibi is developing this adaptation of Melissa F. Olson's novel that tells the story of an underappreciated janitor for Los Angeles' supernatural community. After getting tired of cleaning up the messes of vampires and werewolves, among other supernatural creatures, she flips the dynamic and finds a way to make the powerful feel powerless. Pitch Perfect screenwriter Kay Cannon will produce.

Don't Look Deeper

Emily Mortimer, Don Cheadle, and Helena Howard star in this sci-fi series about a high schooler (Howard) who realizes she may not be human. As she learns the truth about where she comes from and who is looking for her, she finds her entire life put in jeopardy. It's directed and executive produced by Catherine Hardwicke.

Emma

This horror series follows a pregnant young woman (AnnaSophia Robb) who must grapple with the disturbing effects of her pregnancy and the conspiracy surrounding it. Alias Grace 's Mary Harron will direct and co-executive produce. The cast also includes Mira Sorvino, Rory Culkin, Hannah Murray, and Michael Gaston.

Frat Boy Genius

This scripted drama aims to be The Social Network for Snapchat. The semi-fictional story is told from the perspective of Lily, a fictional Stanford classmate of Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, who came up with one of the app's key features only to be pushed aside by a male programmer.

#Freerayshawn (premieres April 13)

After a young Iraq War veteran named Rayshawn (Stephan James) is set up by cops for a botched drug deal, he seeks shelter at his apartment with his girlfriend and child. Amid the growing media attention and a standoff with law enforcement, a kind-hearted cop (Laurene Fishburne) tries to negotiate Rayshawn's surrender over the course of the day. The cast also includes Jasmine Cephas Jones, Skeet Ulrich, and Annabeth Gish. Antoine Fuqua will executive produce.

The Fugitive

A loose remake of the 1960s series and the 1993 movie, The Fugitive follows Mike Ferro (Boyd Holbrook) trying to clear his name in a L.A. bombing case by tracking down the real perpetrator, all while evading the cop (Kiefer Sutherland) hunting him down.

Hardflip

Snowfall co-creator Eric Amadio, skateboarding great Nyjah Huston, and pop duo The Chainsmokers are teaming up for this drama series set in the high-stakes world of competitive skateboarding. It follows a wildly financially successful 16-year-old skater from East Los Angeles and his group of close friends as they navigate their new world of fame and fortune.

Heartbeats

Everything Sucks! creators Ben York Jones and Michael Mohan reteam for this dramedy in development that chronicles the fallout from the breakup of a "perfect couple." The series will be framed with the viewer as a stand-in for the couple's mutual friend and examine what happens when you meet the right person at the wrong time.

The Ice Cream Man

Quibi is developing a series based on Image Comics' Ice Cream Man anthology series by W. Maxwell Prince. The macabre horror-fantasy tale is narrated by the Ice Cream Man, whose sweet treats come with a side of pain and sorrow.

Just One Drink

Starring Laura Dern and from writer Nick Hornby, Just One Drink will be a series of one-act vignettes about a bartender (Dern) listening to the problems of the customers she serves.

The Last American Vampire

This drama follows a young FBI agent who partners up with a 500-year-old vampire to protect the world from a new threat. The series is based on a novel by Seth Grahame-Smith, who also serves as an executive producer.

Most Dangerous Game (premieres April 6)

Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz star in this drama about a terminally ill man, Dodge Tynes (Hemsworth), who agrees to take part in a deadly game in order to win funds to care for his pregnant wife. Over the course of the game's 24 hours, Dodge must figure out how far he'll go to fight for his life and for his family.

Natural Born Narcos

A prequel to Telemundo's telenovela El Señor de Los Cielos, this drama will examine the rise of real-life drug lord Amado Carrillo Fuentes.

Spielberg's After Dark

Steven Spielberg is writing this horror series that viewers will only be able to watch after the sun sets in your location. While the sun is out, even episodes that have already been released will disappear from the service until the sun sets again.

The Stranger (premieres April 13)

A cat-and-mouse thriller, The Stranger follows the 12-hour journey of a ride-sharing service driver who picks up a sociopath and must find her way to safety. Each 10-minute episode will be released an hour later each night. The Stranger is written and directed by The Killing 's Veena Sud.

Survive (premieres April 6)

Sophie Turner 's first post-Game of Thrones role will be in this Quibi drama as Jane, a woman whose plane crashes on a remote mountain. Jane and the only other survivor, Paul (Corey Hawkins), must battle the elements and their personal demons in this series, which is based on Alex Morel's novel of the same name.

Swimming with Sharks

A modern remake of the 1994 satirical film, the series centers on a young female assistant, Lou (Kiernan Shipka), who turns the tables on their movie mogul boss, Joyce (Diane Kruger). The cast also includes Finn Jones, Donald Sutherland, and Thomas Dekker.

Tomie

A live-action adaptation of the popular manga series, Tomie is a horror series created by Junji Ito and directed by Alexandre Aja. The series will tell the tale of a disappearance of a high school girl, whose body parts are discovered throughout a small town. The locals then learn that the truth behind the events are more horrific than they could have imagined.

Toys

An adaptation of the James Patterson novel, Toys is a dystopian drama about a young woman living in a future where humans are divided between the genetically enhanced "Elites" and the unaltered "Basics." The show will examine what happens when this woman finds herself caught between these two worlds.

Transmissions

This sci-fi thriller from Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio follows the sole scientist at a remote observatory who begins to receive signals from space.

Untitled Guillermo del Toro Project

Acclaimed director Guillermo del Toro is developing a modern zombie drama for the service.

When the Street Lights Go On (premieres April 6)

Queen Latifah will star in this coming-of-age murder mystery about the aftermath of a young girl's murder in a suburban town and how the victim's sister and her teenaged peers struggle to find a sense of normalcy in the wake of tragedy. The ensemble cast also includes Chosen Jacobs, Sophie Thatcher, Sam Strike, David Lewis, Mark Duplass, Cameron Bancroft, Tony Hale, Beh Ahlers, and Kristine Froseth.

Varsity Blues

A reboot of the 1999 film, this modern spin on Varsity Blues will follow a high school football team who struggle with a demanding coach. Two of the films' producers, Mike Tollin and Tova Laiter, have signed on as executive producers of the show.

Wireless

Tye Sheridan stars as a narcissistic college student who gets stranded in the Colorado mountains. With only his smartphone to help him survive, he must figure out how to make it back to civilization. Andie MacDowell will also star in this thriller from executive producer Steven Soderbergh.

Wolves and Villagers

Naomi Watts will star in this horror series executive produced by Jason Blum. Quibi has kept the details of the plot under wraps but co-founder Jeffrey Katzenberg once described the series as "Fatal Attraction 2.0."

&MUSIC (premieres April 6)

A docuseries from producer Scooter Braun, &MUSIC will put the spotlight on the behind-the-scenes collaborators of music's biggest stars, including choreographers, video directors, and stage designers. Ariana Grande, Ozzy Osbourne, and Anderson .Paak are among those slated to appear.

48 Laws of Power

Drake and Robert Greene serve as executive producers on this show that dives into the nature of power and how one can secure and maintain it, which is based on Greene's book of the same name. Each episode will focus on a different law of power, with Drake set to direct one of them.

Barkitecture

Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron and interior designer Delia Kenza are teaming up Barkitecture, a design show where they'll help rich dog lovers build extravagant, custom dog houses for their beloved canines.

Beauty

This docuseries will follow Tyra Banks as she explores and challenges beauty standards — including how people define beauty and how far they'll go to attain it — throughout the world. Banks also serves as an executive producer.

Benedict Men

A docuseries that follows the New Jersey high school basketball team of St. Benedict's Prep, a school founded on the belief of "What Hurts My Brother Hurts Me." Steph Curry executive produces the series.

Biggest Little Cook-Off

Andy Samberg will host this comedic competition series in which chefs will see who can create the best single bite of food, like sushi on a single grain of rice or spaghetti and meatballs on a plate the size of a dime.

Blackballed

A docuseries examining the scandal surrounding Los Angeles Clippers owner Donald Sterling, who was dismissed after a recording of him making racist comments was released. The series will feature interviews with current Clippers coach, Doc Rivers, as well as several former Clippers, including Chris Paul, J.J. Redick, and DeAndre Jordan.

Centrepiece

Each episode of this docuseries, executive produced by Rashida Jones, features a celebrity guest creating a floral centerpiece with host Maurice Harris.

Chrissy's Court (premieres April 6)

A Judge Judy-inspired reality show where Chrissy Teigen will preside over real-life small claims cases, with her mom Pepper acting as the bailiff.

Cup of Joe (premieres April 27)

This eight-episode travelogue will follow Joe Jonas exploring various stops on the Jonas Brothers ' Happiness Begins tour with the help of a local guide.

Dishmantled (premieres April 6)

Hosted by Tituss Burgess, this cooking competition series puts a spin on the genre by having a food dish shot into two blindfolded chefs' faces with a cannon. The chefs are then challenged to identify and recreate the dish with whoever gets closest to the original dish winning the cash prize. Guest judges include Wolfgang Puck, Jane Krakowski, Antoni Porowski, Rachel Dratch, Dan Levy, Roy Choi, and more.

Elba v. Block (premieres April 13)

Idris Elba will compete against professional rally driver Ken Block in a series of stunt driving challenges for this eight-episode series.

Empires of Luxury

This unscripted series examines the families behind luxury labels who have kept their business in the family for generations. The series comes from Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan and Ugly Delicious ' Eddie Schmidt.

The FaZe Up

In partnership with e-sports team FaZe Clan, this game show features six subscribers compete in real-life and gaming challenges for a spot on the team's roster.

Fierce Queens (premieres April 6)

Reese Witherspoon narrates this BBC-produced nature series about powerful female animals, including hyenas, fireflies, and humpback whales.

Fight Like a Girl (premieres April 13)

This unscripted WWE series will pair pro wrestlers with young women to help them become the best versions of themselves. Participants include Sasha Banks, Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, Alexa Bliss, Sonya Deville, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Natalya.

Floored (premieres April 27)

Two dance teams will compete by performing on a moving dance floor that lifts, tilts, drops, shakes, and spins to the beat. They'll also have to contend with obstacles that are thrown their way. YouTube star Liza Koshy will host.

Gayme Show! (premieres April 6)

Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni host this competition series, that originated as a live comedy show, that pairs two straight contestants with a celebrity "life partner" to compete in various challenges to earn the title "Queen of the Straights." Some of the "life partners" include Ilana Glazer, D'Arcy Carden,Trixie Mattel, Jon Lovett, Nicole Byer, Rachel Bloom, Guy Branum, and more.

Gone Mental with Lior (premieres April 6)

Famous Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard will attempt live readings of the minds of celebrities including Kate Hudson, The Miz, Big E, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Ben Stiller, Rob Gronkowski, James Corden, David Dobrik, and Zooey Deschanel.

High & Low

Sisters Erin and Sara Foster will travel to different locations where a coin toss will determine who will "go high" at that locale, enjoying a luxury experience, and who will "go low," and explore more budget-friendly options.

The Hot Drop

This interactive dating show will put the power in the viewers' hands. The series will release three episodes a week. The first will introduce the single person, aka the "hot drop." Viewers can then submit videos for the chance to go on a date with that week's single. The second episode will reveal the top three candidates for the hot drop to go on a date with. The third will reveal who the audience chose for the date and follow the couple on their first romantic adventure.

How We Met

Each episode of this docuseries will follow a different couple sharing how they met and the way those events shaped their relationships.

I Promise (premieres April 6)

This docuseries chronicles lives of staff, students, and families over the course of the first academic year at LeBron James' I Promise School, which opened in Akron, Ohio in 2018.

Inspired By

Justin Timberlake will host a show where he asks singers about the songs that inspired them to become musicians. The pair will then perform a duet of that song.

Iron Sharpens Iron (premieres April 20)

This series pairs top athletes from different sports to discuss training, fitness, and their keys to success. Cam Newton serves as an executive producer and will star in the episode alongside Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young.

Killing Zac Efron

Zac Efron will go to a remote island for three weeks with a guide partner and limited gear to test his adventure and survival skills in this unscripted series that has already made headlines.

Last Looks

Each episode of this true crime series will look at a different crime that took place in the world of fashion and examine the the broader thematic questions about society and culture that contributed to the case. The series is produced by Refinery29 and promises to bring "a strong feminist lens" to each story.

Legends of the Hidden Temple

A revival of the Nickelodeon series, this competition show will now feature adult contestants, not children, trying their hand at an updated obstacle course set in a real jungle. But don't worry, Olmec isn't going anywhere.

Let's Go Atsuko!

Comedian Atsuko Okatsuka will host this game show in which she will lead two contestants through the surreal universe inside her grandma's fridge. The contestants will also have to face challenges that will be customized based on one thing they love and one thing they fear.

Let's Roll with Tony Greenhand (premieres April 13)

Cannabis artist Tony Greenhand teams up with a different celebrity each episode to make "their wildest joint dreams come true." The series will show how Tony crafts his cannabis creations before he and the celebrity guest smoke it together. The series will feature appearances by Bella Thorne, Hannibal Burress, Blake Anderson, Nikki Glaser, and Ron Funches.

Life-Size Toys

Daredevil group Nitro Circus will create massive recreations of their favorite childhood toys and turn them into larger-than-life stunts, such as a toy car taking on a professional rallycross course and an air rocket that will launch an adult into the sky.

Memory Hole (premieres April 6)

Will Arnett hosts this series that looks back on all the pop culture events you'd rather forget. Season 1 of the comedy series will focus specifically on Canadian pop culture.

Moving the Needle with Dr. Woo

This unscripted series promises a close look into celebrity tattoo artist Dr. Woo's life and creative process.

Murder House Flip (premieres April 6)

Forensic specialists, spiritual healers, and renovation experts will team up to renovate houses where tragic events, including murders, took place.

Murder Unboxed

A morbid take on unboxing videos, this series will explore different true crime cases by revealing evidence items one at a time. Interviews and recreations of the case will then show how the items helped solve the crime.

Nice One!

Ron Funches hosts this game show in which comedians attempt to out-compliment each other.

NightGowns (premieres April 6)

RuPaul's Drag Race Season 9 winner Sasha Velour 's eight-episode series on Quibi will take you behind the scenes of the artist's acclaimed live revue. Every episode will put the focus on a different NightGowns performer preparing for their performance in Velour's drag showcase, exploring their life out of drag and their artistic process before debuting a made-for-mobile live number, directed by Sophie Muller.

Pillow Talk with Demi Lovato

Demi Lovato hosts this talk show where she'll have candid conversations with celebrities and experts about things like activism, body positivity, gender identity, and social media.

Potty Talk

Celebrated fashion designer Alexander Wang hosts this talk show where he interviews and plays games with celebrities in the bathroom at high-profile events.

Prodigy (premieres April 6)

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe hosts this docuseries profiling athletes 21 or younger who are set to become the next superstars in their respective sports. The eight subjects include Jalen Green, the country's top-ranked high school basketball player, and Sha'Carri Richardson, the fastest woman in NCAA track and field history.



Punk'd (premieres April 6)

Chance the Rapper will host a reboot of Ashton Kutcher's infamous MTV celebrity prank show Punk'd.

Rapper Warrior Ninja

Hip-hop stars must navigate an obstacle course while freestyling in this series, which originated as a segment on The Eric Andre Show.

Run This City (premieres April 6)

This docuseries follows the youngest mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, ever elected, Jasiel Correia II, and the scandal surrounding him. After the FBI indicts him on charges including bribery, fraud, and extortion, Correia fights for his vindication.

The Sauce (premieres April 6)

Dance duo Ayo & Teo host this dance competition series where the brothers will travel the country scouting for local talent and exploring the area's dance culture. The local teams will compete in a face-to-face street competition with the top talent then battling it out for the show's grand prize. Usher will host and executive produce the program.

Sex Next Door

This docuseries will follow the lives of four young sex workers in Seattle, exploring their relationships with family, clients, partners, and themselves.

Singled Out (premieres April 6)

A reboot of the classic MTV reality dating show hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster. The series finds singles of all genders and sexual preferences looking to select one person from a pool of romantic prospects for a date. The Quibi series will put an additional spin on the old format by having the main dater be linked to all their suitors through social media.

Shape of Pasta (premieres April 6)

Los Angeles chef Evan Funke heads to Italy to learn about unique pasta techniques, shapes, and traditions from local experts in this eight-episode series.

Skrrt with Offset (premieres April 6)

Rapper Offset chats with celebrities about their cars and the stories behind them in this docuseries. The series also promises to present "a unique 'one on one' auto experience." Guests will include Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, Dapper Dan, Jay Leno, Quavo, Takeoff from Migos, Lil Yachty, and T-Pain.

Slugfest

Anthony and Joe Russo will executive produce this docuseries about the rivalry between Marvel and DC Comics. The series is inspired by Reed Tucker's book Slugfest: Inside the Epic, 50-Year Battle Between Marvel and DC.

Squeaky Clean

Each installment of this eight-episode cleaning competition series will pit three "Heroes of Hygiene" against one another over two competitive rounds, titled "The Scrub" and "The Shining." The winner of each episode will be determined by a white globe and blacklight test to see who's the cleanest of them all.

Thanks a Million (premieres April 6)

Each episode of this unscripted series will feature a different celebrity donating $100,000 to an influential person in their life. That person then gives $50,000 to someone else, who gives $25,000 to someone else, and so on. Celebrities leading episodes include Jennifer Lopez, Kristen Bell, Nick Jonas, Tracy Morgan, Aaron Rodgers, Yara Shahidi, Gabriel Iglesias, Anthony Davis, Kevin Hart, and Karlie Kloss. The show gets its title from the fact that across the 10 episodes, $1 million will be put in the hands of everyday people.

This Joka

Will Smith hosts and executive produces this stand-up comedy series, in which Smith invites a diverse lineup of comedians — both legends and up-and-comers — to explore the nature of comedy. Deadline reports that the 16-episode series will combine interviews, one-on-one conversations between Smith and the comedians, and documentary-style glimpses backstage and around the city.

Untitled Beauty Industry Show

Hosted and executive produced by Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, this unscripted series will showcase different leaders of the beauty industry and the impact they've made.

Untitled Cara Delevigne Prank Show

Cara Delevigne will host a prank series in which she and an all-female team execute elaborate practical jokes.

Untitled Music Competition Series

Scooter Braun will produce and host this musical competition series.

Untitled Trevor Noah Series

Trevor Noah is developing a series that would document the comedian's life on tour and examine how his interactions with people influence his worldview and comedy.

Wild Kingdom

Chris Rock will narrate Wild Kingdom, an animal series produced by National Geographic .

You Ain't Got These (premieres April 6)

This unscripted series from Lena Waithe will be an in-depth exploration of sneaker culture, examining how race, politics, class, gender, and commerce influence each pair. Episodes feature Carmelo Anthony, Billie Jean King, Hasan Minhaj, Candance Parker, Questlove, Nas, Jazerai Allen- Lord, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Mike Epps, Jemele Hill, Josh Luber, and Eric Koston.

The Andy Cohen Diaries

An animated series that will retell the juiciest and most memorable stories from Andy Cohen's life, including iconic celebrity encounters and moments from his journey as a father. The Andy Cohen Diaries is positioned as a TV followup to the Bravo star's memoirs The Andy Cohen Diaries and Superficial: More Adventures from the Andy Cohen Diaries.

Gloop World

This claymation series will follow the lives of roommates Bob Roundy and Funzo, who also happen to be anthropomorphic blobs. The comedy comes from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

Micro Mayhem

Robot Chicken's Eric Towner created this stop-motion series about cars. But this isn't some Pixar knock-off; inspired by the viral short of the same name, Micro Mayhem will follow the dialogue-free adventures of these cars as they go on their wild, grindhouse rides. Seth Green will also executive produce.

Q Talks

Comedian James Veitch will host the talk show Q Talks, in which celebrities will give "expert" talks on topics they've never heard of while reading from a script they have never seen before. The guests include Regina Hall, Lisa Kudrow, Niecy Nash, Jimmy O. Yang, and Kristen Schaal. Paul Feig is among the executive producers.

Trill League

50 Cent will executive produce this animated adaptation of the indie graphic novel by Anthony Piper, who will co-write the series with Jameel Saleem. The satirical story story centers on a league of black superheroes, many of whom are parodies of popular DC Comics characters, as they take on supervillains, monsters, and general haters.

60 in 6 by CBS News

60 Minutes will produce weekly six-minute newscasts. The program will feature The Washington Post correspondent Wesley Lowery and Univision anchor Enrique Acevedo.

All The Feels by The Dodo (premieres April 6)

The animal media site will produce a daily series that will "focus on unique animal stories emotionally tailored to what viewers need each day of the week."

Around the World by BBC News (premieres April 6)

BBC News will create daily international news programming that targets millennials.

Close Up by E! News (premieres April 6)

E! will produce a daily news show focused on the latest stories in the world of celebrity and entertainment.

The Daily Chill (premieres April 6)

This series will provide viewers with a guided meditation featuring a new global destination and beautiful visuals to provide "a new ASMR journey to peace."

The Drop

A news show focused on the hip-hop industry and culture, touching upon art, style, and fashion.

Fashion's a Drag (premieres April 6)

RuPaul's Drag Race alum Willam and supermodel Denise Bidot lead a panel of drag queens in discussions about the latest celebrity fashion trends.

For the Cultura by Telemundo (premieres April 6)

Krystal Vega and Freddy Lemoli will anchor this daily newscast focused on popular culture.

Fresh Daily by Rotten Tomatoes (premieres April 6)

Rotten Tomatoes will showcase the latest must-see TV shows and movies in this show that aims to help viewers decide what to watch.

Hot Off the Mic

Each episode of this daily series will showcase the hottest standup comedians giving their takes on the day's biggest headlines.

Last Night's Late Night (premieres April 6)

Entertainment Weekly's daily recap going over the must-see moments from the previous evening's late-night shows, hosted by Heather Gardner.

Morning Report, Evening Report, Saturday Report, and Sunday Report by NBC News (premieres April 6)

NBC News will produce these daily broadcasts covering the latest news: Monday Report will get you up to speed on the latest headlines; Evening Report will feature explainers on what matters and why; Saturday Report will focus on the players driving a story; and Sunday Report will showcase an in-depth look at a single issue.

NewsDay by CTV News and NewsNight by CTV News (premieres April 6)

These daily news broadcasts is aimed at delivering Canadian news for millennials, including coverage of politics, business, health, and climate change. NewsDay will release new episodes seven days a week, while NewsNight will air on weekdays only.

No Filter by TMZ: AM and No Filter by TMZ: PM (premieres April 6)

The celebrity news site will produce two daily news shows going over breaking news and delivering hot takes on the latest celebrity stories.

The Nod with Brittany & Eric (premieres April 6)

Based on the podcast of the same name, this podcast finds hosts Brittany Luse and Eric Eddings discussing black culture and the latest news and pop culture events.

Pop5 (premieres April 6)

This fast-paced program, hosted by Tim Kash, will cover the latest development in pop music and take viewers behind the scenes with artists.

Pulso News by Telemundo (premieres April 6)

Andrea Martinez will anchor this daily newscast aimed at the English speaking Latinx market.

The Rachel Hollis Show (premieres April 6)

Author Rachel Hollis will offer daily motivational advice, with a particular focus on women and mothers, in this morning talk show.

The Replay by ESPN (premieres April 6)

These daily episodes from ESPN will cover the biggest stories in sports. The Replay will be hosted by Nabil Karim, Ashley Brewer, and Sebastian Salazar.

Sexology with Shan Boodram (premieres April 6)

Relationship expert Shan Boodram hosts a daily show offering advice on sex, dating, and relationships.

This Day in Useless Celebrity History

Olympic figure skater and Dancing with the Stars alum Adam Rippon will recap pop culture events of the past 20 or so years.

Trailers by Fandango (premieres April 6)

Get all the latest movies and TV/streaming trailers in this daily show from Fandango.

Speedrun by Polygon (premieres April 6)

Polygon's daily news show, hosted by Jimmy Mondal, will cover the biggest news in gaming, comics, and entertainment through expert analysis, exclusives, and recommendations.

Sports AM by TSN (premieres April 6)

Canada's top sports network will produce a daily sports information update streaming every morning, seven days a week.

Weather Today (premieres April 6)

Meteorologist Jordan Steele will be the weekday host for Weather Today, a series from The Weather Channel. The show will air seven days a week and feature the most important weather news as well as a national forecast.

Your Daily Horoscope

This series will follow 12 animated millennial characters (each inspired by one of the zodiac signs) who work at a tech start-up. The characters' personalities and adventures will provide astrological guidance. Will Arnett will executive produce the project, which will release twelve personalized segments five days a week.

Quibi will launch Monday, April 6.

