Why is TV Guide ranking the 100 best shows right now? Tony Soprano once said, "Those who want respect, give respect." He also said, "A wrong decision is better than indecision."

But this list isn't about Tony Soprano. Or Walter White. Or Meredith Grey or Andy Griffith or Lucy Ricardo. This list is about today's impressive era of television. Peak TV deserves a spotlight of its very own, a ranking of the one hundred very best shows that are being created right now, across every platform (yes, even YouTube).

Here's how we came up with the list: We limited eligibility for the 100 Best Shows Right Now to ongoing shows that have at least one more season slated to air -- guidelines that disqualified limited series like Sharp Objects, as well as shows that just ended, like Adventure Time. With that in mind, every staffer nominated 25 shows (for a total of 149), and the most-nominated shows made our shortlist. Then, each staffer voted on the ranking order, and to help adjust for bias, one ballot was based on sister site Metacritic's TV rankings. With the complicated math out the way, the final rank order was determined after much passionate debate among TV Guide's editors.

The range of programming showcased below reveals just how many quality TV shows are airing today -- and just how subjective the idea of "quality" can be. As you'll discover, Vanderpump Rules and Chicago Fire are featured side-by-side with prestige dramas like The Handmaid's Tale and Game of Thrones. A quarter of the list is devoted to shows that have had only one season so far. Some creators and stars work on multiple shows in the ranking, including Ryan Murphy, Samira Wiley, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Noah Hawley, Michael Schur, and many more, but none has Tobias Menzies beat. YouTube Premium series Cobra Kai and Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television made the cut, but The Walking Dead didn't. Maybe you disagree with us on the ranking, but we're pretty sure your new favorite show is somewhere on this list.

Here are the 100 Best Shows Right Now. Don't @ us. (You can check out the 2020 and 2019 rankings here.)

1. The Good Place (NBC)

How to watch: Netflix

Thanks toThe Good Place, if you ever find yourself in the afterlife and it's filled with frozen yogurt shops, you'll know it's a trap. Michael Schur's latest offering, a sitcom about a group of people who were tricked into thinking they got into The Good Place after they died, is one of the purest shows on television. Moving away from his history of workplace comedies (The Office, Parks and Recreation, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Schur has taken the familiar hallmarks of all his previous works -- side-splitting humor, heartfelt storytelling and immensely lovable characters -- and leveled all the way up with The Good Place.

Following Eleanor Shellstrop's (Kristen Bell) personal journey as she fights for a better place in the afterlife, the show asks the Big Questions: "What does it mean to be a good person? If you're a bad person, how do you become a good person? Is that even something you can learn?" And the best part is, Schur and his team actually try to answer these questions.

Eleanor's secret weapon in her quest to better herself is something she never had on Earth: friendship. While Eleanor initially believes she's the only Good Place resident with a secret bad past, three others are outed as also belonging to The Bad Place. This foursome is eventually joined by reformed demon Michael (the incomparable Ted Danson) and the sentient database Janet (D'Arcy Carden), and they begin to teach other -- at first through Chidi's (William Harper Jackson) ethics lessons and later through real-world applications of these newly instilled values -- the importance of empathy and kindness. These lessons are only amplified by the fact that our six heroes are all so different from one another -- not just in personality, but in race, nationality, ideology and even species. The unmatched comedic cast delves deep into the specificity of each character's background to show how people can build bridges to each other, no matter how different they might seem.

While this may sound close to the lesson-of-the-week formula people often associate with shows likeTouched by an Angel, The Good Place is anything but predictable or trite. In fact, we're hesitant to talk about the show in more detail because of how swiftly the show subverts our expectations, time and time again.

The Good Place boasts plot twists to rival Lost(except they all make sense), clever philosophical discourse, and gut-busting laughter, all wrapped up in a neat half-hour package. But none of those things are what makes the show so great. Ultimately, The Good Place is about true friendship, and all the places that love and the support of your community can take you. And with Bell, Danson, and the rest of the show's stellar cast, it's a journey well worth taking. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

2. Atlanta (FX)

How to watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now

It's roughly two minutes into the second episode of Atlanta: Robbin' Season that you realize nothing will prepare you for what will happen in the next moment of the show, let alone the next episode. You might see an armed robbery. You might see a cult celebrity like recent Emmy winner Katt Williams subvert his own image in a thoughtfully silly cameo. You might see a pistol take on mythological status. You might see an alligator strolling through the hood. By the time you get to "Teddy Perkins," the sixth episode of the season, you know that simply starting an episode of Atlanta requires a deep breath, a muted phone and a complete suspension of any attachment to reality.

And yet Robbin' Season, which creator and star Donald Glover promised would shun format and feature unconnected episodes, traffics in truths as much as ganja-soaked hallucinations. The FX series' first season established Atlanta as a fertile ground for creative genius. But its second season managed to elevate the conversation, proving that Atlanta, much like the African-American experience itself, has mastered the art of thriving in uncomfortable dualities: reality and alienation; horror and comedy; otherworldly fun and living the blues. It's magnificent television.

Doubtless the macabre ghoulishness of "Teddy Perkins" -- a bizzaro statement on the destructive whitewashing of black men in entertainment -- is a feat of imagination and storytelling unmatched by any other episode in 2018, but the season's 10 other tales are harmonious notes within the same song. "FUBU," for example, uses adorable middle school mini-mes to shatter hearts with a story of innocence lost. Both "Barbershop," about a maddening quest for a simple haircut, and "Champagne Papi," a wild goose chase for a moment with Drake that also serves as a subtle commentary on the commodification of women's bodies, are as funny as they are painful.

At every turn, Atlanta disrupts our assumptions about what's funny, what's possible and what audiences can connect with, ping-ponging between crushing sadness and jaw-dropping absurdity. It seems impossible that a third season could top what's come before. But that's probably the wrong way to think about it; whatever the show does next, nobody will see it coming. -Malcolm Venable

3. Better Call Saul (AMC)

How to watch: Netflix

Look, we know Better Call Saulwill always be in the shadow of Breaking Bad, and some of you out there are still holding on to the idea that spinning off anything from Breaking Bad is sacrilege. But if you've been sleeping on Saul, it's time to wake up and acquaint yourself with one of the best dramas of the decade.

Sure, Breaking Bad had train robberies, pop-up car-trunk machine guns and magnets, bitch, but those bombastic components weren't what made Breaking Bad special; rather, it was Walter White's meticulous planning, creative execution and improvisational know-how (intelligence is sexier than brawn to creator Vince Gilligan, and he's not afraid to show that nerds rule). Better Call Saul's Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) played the buffoonish Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad, but the prequel has shown that there was a lot more going on in that noggin of his than we thought. And given what we've seen in three-plus seasons of Better Call Saul, it's not entirely ridiculous to say that Jimmy is an intellectual equal to the great Heisenberg. Like Walter, Jimmy can never be cornered because he's always a step ahead of his competition, and he's willing to do whatever it takes to live another day. And Jimmy's cons are as elaborate and destructive as anything Walt planned to avoid cartel thugs. The two characters just happen to operate on different planes of grandeur. The same can be said of the shows.

Even as it converges with the world and timeline of Breaking Bad, Better Call Saul has carved out its own groove, relying on character relationships rather than the suspense and violence that drew so many to Walter's world. Take Jimmy's complex relationship with his brother, Chuck (Michael McKean); the show consistently peels back layers we didn't know existed. And perhaps because Skyler was initially kept in the dark about Walt's dealings, Breaking Bad lacked the strong female character that Better Call Saul has in Saul's partner, Kim Wexler, played with Emmy-worthy aplomb by the wonderful Rhea Seehorn. The chance to go deeper into characters we already knew -- in addition to Jimmy/Saul, we're learning more about Mike, Hector, Gus and more -- isn't stretching these cherished Breaking Bad figures thin; rather, it's making them even more real and expanding the universe of this fictional Albuquerque. Is it quieter action than what happens on Breaking Bad? Yes, but the emotional punch is greater. And from the looks of it, the buckets of blood are coming soon. -Tim Surette

4. One Day at a Time (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Netflix's reboot of the Norman Lear classic One Day at a Time is the reboot that makes the reboot craze worth it. The heartwarming, multi-cam sitcom about a working-class, Cuban-American family living in Los Angeles may not be a mainstream hit like Orange Is the New Black or13 Reasons Why, but One Day at a Time has earned a passionate cult fanbase -- and a reputation for being one of the most tear-jerking shows on the air right now.

But unlike certain other shows known for inspiring uncontrollable sobs through emotional manipulation, One Day at a Time's tears are earned through thoughtful character development and authentic moments between the members of the Alvarez family. There's Lydia (Rita Moreno), the flamboyant grandmother who fled Cuba as a young woman after Castro seized power; Penelope (Justina Machado), Lydia's (slightly) more reserved daughter and a single mother struggling with depression, anxiety and PTSD after serving in the military; Elena (Isabella Gomez), Penelope's eldest child who's a passionate activist and whose coming-out journey provides much of the heart of the first season; Alex (Marcel Ruiz), the suave little brother; and Schneider (Todd Grinnell), the Alvarez's overly familiar landlord who's more of a family member than a neighbor at this point.

And though it often makes viewers cry, One Day at a Time is far from a miserable watch -- it's still a comedy, after all. The effortless transitions between laugh-out-loud jokes and gut-wrenching drama provide catharsis for viewers who may be seeking a comforting escape from the relentless flood of bleak news. That's not to say One Day at a Time doesn't address the current political climate; without ever mentioning You-Know-Who's name or veering into preachy territory, the show explores such real-world issues as immigration, sexuality, financial insecurities, depression and more in a refreshingly open way, reminding us that no matter how hard things get, there's always a way through. And who doesn't need that right now? -Sadie Gennis

5. Killing Eve (BBC America)

How to watch: Amazon Prime (available for purchase)

If for some insane reason you've been ignoring Sandra Oh despite her star turns inGrey's Anatomy and cult classics like Sideways, we cannot in good conscience allow you to do so any longer. Her latest series, Killing Eve, is one of the best new shows of the year.

The series features Oh as a twisted and hilarious MI5 agent and Jodie Comer as the even more twisted and hilarious contract killer she's hunting down. Everyone knows the beats of a typical game of cat-and-mouse, but Killing Eve adds such depth and dimension to the genre that watching feels like discovering it for the first time.

The relationship between Oh's and Comer's characters is rich and satisfying because they are not merely adversaries; rather, there's an intense understanding between the two women which ultimately deepens into respect. In fact, the entire show is much queerer than it might appear at first glance. Comer's Villanelle is the only person who understands why Oh's Eve is bored with her outwardly successful life. Meanwhile, Eve is the only one who understands the obsessive nature of Villanelle's relationship with the people she feels attached to. Their dynamic spurs scenes that begin with violent outbursts and end with the two women sharing dinner together or leaving each other (extremely creepy) gifts. The show cuts deep because terror is balanced so well with levity.

Oh's exemplary performance earned her a history-making Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (she was nominated five times in the supporting category for Grey's); the Korean-Canadian actress is the first woman of Asian heritage to be nominated in the category in Emmys history. But it's not just Oh, Comer, and a supporting cast including the likes of Fiona Shaw we have to thank for the envelope-pushing series; women make up the majority of the creative team behind Killing Eve. Emmy-nominated showrunner Phoebe Waller-Bridge, known for dark, cutting comedies like Fleabag and the U.K. series Crashing, puts her signature style on what in anybody else's hands could have been a middle-of-the-road drama. Instead, Killing Eve subverts and surpasses all expectations of the thriller genre. There are moments in every episode where we don't know whether to laugh or scream -- only that what we're watching deserves an extreme reaction. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

6. Game of Thrones (HBO)

How to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

At this point, if you're not watching Game of Thrones, then you may have missed out on the cultural conversation of the decade. After seven years of Westeros intrigue, the HBO fantasy series is so widely watched and deeply beloved that it's hard not to feel like you're part of the biggest fan club on the planet.

The show's ability to suck people into the drama can be attributed to its massive scale (a cast of 40 main characters, filming in eight countries, with a rumored $15 million budget per episode), its stunning performances from the likes of Peter Dinklage and Lena Headey, and its long-simmering character-driven narrative. What could have been a clichéd fantasy show about dragons, zombies (ahem, we mean wights) and gruesome death scenes is instead a zeitgeisty epic about family, loyalty and power. Game of Thrones has spent an extended period of time (sometimes too extended -- looking at you, Meereen!) fleshing out its characters and their motivations. Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), for example, may have started out as an insipid child, but she evolved into a competent -- if sometimes conflicted -- leader. And Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), who began the series as an incestuous monster who tried to kill a child, has been allowed to grow and develop into an honorable man and a desirable ally. By the time the disparate narrative threads came together for Season 7, the audience had an intimate knowledge of why each Lannister, Stark and Targaryen wanted to climb the "ladder of chaos," as Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) so eloquently put it, to the iconic Iron Throne.

That said, we would be remiss if we didn't also admit the most recent season had its struggles. To many fans, Season 7 felt like a crazy jumble of every major fanfic and spoiler theory out there (two words: ice dragon), and yet we found ourselves mesmerized each Sunday night. And even though there were moments we felt we were drowning in a plot-tastic deluge, Season 7 did deliver a dozen or so "OMG YAS" moments that we've been waiting for for the last seven years. Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington) finally teamed up to take on the White Walkers; Arya (Maisie Williams) made a badass return to Winterfell (even if Nymeria didn't); and every major player vying for the throne finally gathered for a rage-filled meeting in King's Landing. If that's not A+ television, we don't know what is. -Lindsay MacDonald

7. Stranger Things (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

From stunning visual nods to iconic films like Aliensand E.T., to synthesized music straight out of a John Carpenter production, no other show better encapsulates the spirit of the 1980s thanStranger Things. Netflix's sci-fi juggernaut tells the story of three friends -- Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) -- who encounter a strange girl with superhuman powers, Eleven (Millie Bobbie Brown), while searching for the missing member of their gang, Will (Noah Schnapp). While the Steven Spielberg-inspired first season delivered a monster caper with few scares, Season 2 graduated to a Stephen King-esque nightmare that explored the deep trauma still felt by the inhabitants of Hawkins, Indiana, who were terrorized by creatures from the Upside Down.

Schnapp delivered some the second season's most terrifying and unforgettable scenes with his visceral performance as a tortured Will possessed by an omnipresent being dubbed the Mind Flayer. His standout showing was matched only by Brown, who channeled Eleven's suppressed rage into gripping emotional bouts with David Harbour's Jim Hopper that rightfully earned both actors repeat Emmy nods.

Although Stranger Things is steeped in '80s nostalgia, the show never feels rooted in the past. Rather, it's built up momentum over its two-season run, constantly broadening its scope for future stories. This can be seen in the evolution of Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), whose journey from fluffy-haired jerk to brave babysitter made him into an unlikely hero. It's also evident in the horde of fresh faces who joined the cast for Season 2; it didn't take long for newcomers like the adorkably earnest Bob Newby (Sean Astin), bad boy heartthrob Billy (Dacre Montgomery) and expert gamer Max (Sadie Sink) to feel like essential members of the ensemble (even though not all of them survived to see another season). Stranger Things is a thrilling ride, and its ability to expand its universe while never losing sight of what made it such a hit in the first place is why it's one of the best shows out there. -Keisha Hatchett

8. Big Little Lies (HBO)

How to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

Many ambitious actors and producers say their show is a "10-hour movie," perhaps to make their project sound more prestigious or artistic. But the team behind Big Little Lies never had to spin that pretentious yarn (although they easily could have thanks to their Oscar-nominated cast) because they understood the strengths of being a TV show and played perfectly to the medium.

If Big Little Lies had been a movie, it would not have been able to dive as deep into its world and its characters as it does. And the world -- which revolves around the perfect exteriors and disastrous lives of the residents of a one-percenter Northern California town -- is so rich that HBO decided to bring it back for a second season, even though it was originally conceived as a limited series.

Based on the twisty novel by Liane Moriarty, the first season centers on five female characters, each of whom is complex enough to anchor her own show, and each of whom is masterfully acted (Nicole Kidman won an Emmy, but we still low-key think Reese Witherspoon was better). The show features the most beautiful real estate anywhere outside of a Sotheby's catalogue, and it's accessible as arthouse-style fare can be, thanks to Jean-Marc Vallée's tasteful direction and distinctive editing, and the creative vision of showrunner David E. Kelley, one of the all-time great TV producers.

And HBO is upping the ante in Season 2 by casting one of the best actresses on the planet; Meryl Streep has chosen Big Little Lies as her first TV show. We'll see what Kelley and new director Andrea Arnold have in store going forward, but the odds of it not being exceptional are smaller than Zoe Kravitz's carbon footprint. -Liam Mathews

9. This Is Us (NBC)

How to watch: Hulu

We fell for the twist and stayed for the feels.

NBC's This Is Us swept us off our feet thanks to creator Dan Fogelman's clever use of timelines in telling the story of three generations of the Pearson family, but we keep tuning in because we fell in love with the characters. It's easy to see ourselves in Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan), to relate to Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson), or to long for a love like Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca's (Mandy Moore). The Pearson family isn't perfect, but we see our flaws in theirs, our triumphs in their successes. The show is about how we belong together, no matter how different we are, and about showing up for each other, even when it's hard.

There are plenty of TV shows that depict how terrible the world can be -- some of them are on this list -- but This Is Us aims to lift us up. And while the show is known for delivering a weekly cry, its finer achievement is provoking laughter through tears; humor is delicately woven through even the most devastating moments.

The term "feel-good show" gets a bad rap, but when it's done with as much heart as This Is Us, it makes for one of the best shows on TV right now. -Megan Vick

10. Bob's Burgers (Fox)

How to watch: Hulu

Throughout Roseanne's revival, then cancellation, then pseudo-revival as as The Conners sans Roseanne Barr, there was much fuss made about the show's bold depiction of a working class family's struggle. But the Conners are hardly the boldest -- or the funniest -- working class family on TV. That distinction belongs to the Belchers, the blue-collar family at the center of Bob's Burgers on Fox.

Led by creative family patriarch Bob (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) and his up-for-anything wife Linda (John Roberts), the Belchers own a no-frills burger joint (and live in the apartment upstairs) in a seaside town populated by eccentric, lovable weirdos rather than affluent country-clubbers. Though its approach is subtle, the series comments on the divide between the rich, the working class, and the poor in an way that's accessible... and hilarious; a recent episode saw the family attend open houses on a wealthy island for the free food before ultimately getting roped into a real estate scheme that may or may not have also involved squirrel blood.

That off-kilter humor is really what sets Bob's Burgers apart. The series smartly balances quirky comedy with emotionally rich stories about family members who genuinely love and support one another. Bob and Linda's three children -- the awkward but vulnerable Tina (Dan Mintz), the goofy and carefree Gene (Eugene Mirman), and the mischievous with a heart of gold Louise (Kristen Schaal) -- rarely experience true growth as animated never-aging children, but that makes the small moments in which they do grow and develop, like when Louise finally gives up her tricycle for a bicycle, or when Gene falls in love for the first time, stand out. And by leaning into its characters' weirdest traits, like Tina's obsession with butts, the series continues to be consistently laugh-out-loud funny as it ages, making it one of the best shows on TV, animated or otherwise. Plus, who can forget that time Gene befriended a talking toilet voiced by Jon Hamm? -Kaitlin Thomas

11. Jane the Virgin (The CW)

How to watch: Netflix

There are few shows that come close to measuring up to the impressive handiwork of Jane the Virgin. At any given time, The CW telenovela, which operates from a state of heightened reality and follows three generations of the Villanueva family, effortlessly balances several stories that tug on your heartstrings and make you laugh out loud. Jane the Virgin is a masterclass in storytelling, each and every week. -Kaitlin Thomas

12. Queer Eye (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Whether you consider yourself an Antoni, Tan, Bobby, Karamo or Jonathan, you can agree that the Fab 5 are performing miracles -- not just on the subjects they're making over, inside and out, but on the hearts and minds of everyone watching. The vulnerability and overwhelming positivity on display makes Queer Eyeone of the most uplifting television viewing experiences currently available. -Megan Vick

13. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (The CW)

How to watch: Netflix

A sharp exploration of what living with a mental disorder looks like and a Broadway-worthy musical with an absurdist sense of humor, Crazy Ex-Girlfrienddefies categorization. Instead, The CW series is uniquely its own, pushing the boundaries of how we tell stories and the stories that we tell, and with a killer soundtrack to boot. -Sadie Gennis

14. Dear White People (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Logan Browning, Dear White People Saeed Adyani/Netflix

Dear White Peopleisn't really about white people; it serves up nuanced conversations on tough social issues like racial bias and misguided activism through the multi-faceted lens of its complicated black characters. Justin Simien's provocative dramedy delivers astute commentary on the issues plaguing black people today, with the perfect amount of humor that makes it easily digestible for different audiences, regardless of race. -Keisha Hatchett

15. Black Mirror (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Given how tech-obsessed our world is, it's probably not a terrible thing to have Black Mirroraround as a cautionary tale of what we could become if we don't temper that obsession. We may never walk away from this anthology series with butterflies in our stomach (except in the case of "San Junipero," obviously), but that's because each episode offers a wicked look at the depths humankind can sink to. -Lindsay MacDonald

16. GLOW (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

One of modern television's best explorations of female friendship, GLOW, which ironically is set in the '80s, shows the ways betrayal and jealousy can be overcome, and what it means to find a family that allows women to put themselves first. Come for the emotional roller coaster, stay for the campy glory of women's wrestling. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

17. The Handmaid's Tale (Hulu)

How to watch: Hulu

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale George Kraychyk, Hulu

Here's the thing: The Handmaid's Tale is a dark and gruesome series that leaves viewers wondering whether human beings are just built for cruelty, but that's also what makes it extraordinary. The dystopian story at its center is depicted with brutal realism, with performances that prove the show deserves every accolade it's received, including Samira Wiley's recent Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series. -Lindsay MacDonald

18. Westworld (HBO)

How to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

Westworld is problematic in some areas, sure, but it's always gorgeously shot, and when it nails its central themes -- hello "Kiksuya" -- it's a deeply moving experience about what it means to be human. And while we've seen puzzle-box storytelling before in other shows, Westworld actually seems to have an ending in mind. In the meantime, we can't look away. -Tim Surette

19. Better Things (FX)

How to watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now

There has never been a more poignant look at modern motherhood than Pamela Adlon's semi-autobiographical series. Through the show's exploration of womanhood and parenting across three generations, Better Thingsembraces the flaws of all its characters but still finds comfort and hope in life's imperfections. -Sadie Gennis

20. Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

How to watch: Hulu, Adult Swim

Rick and Morty

In one highlight from Rick and Morty's Emmy-winning third season, Rick turned himself into a super pickle and then created an exoskeleton made from the nervous systems and limbs of roaches and rats to fight his way out of a sewer. By the end of the episode, he still managed to tell a deeply emotional story about an absent father. This show is so much more than what you probably think it is. -Tim Surette

21. Veep (HBO)

How to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

Fast-paced and putting to good use some highly offensive dialogue, Veep's skewering of the ridiculous Beltway culture and its gang of desperate, power-hungry players makes it a hell of a party that's always worth voting for. Plus, when a show stars Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who took home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series six years in a row for her performance, you just know it is going to be great. -Malcolm Venable

22. Vanderpump Rules (Bravo)

How to watch: Hulu

The key to loving this Real Housewives of Beverly Hillsspin-off is to understand that you aren't supposed to like or even sympathize with any of its stars. Once you accept that every character is indefensible, you stop being offended by their behavior and start feeling, oddly enough, protective of them, championing every ounce of growth they show and hoping against all odds that they will one day learn from their mistakes. Of course, they never do, and in that lies the beauty of this hedonistic orgy of Peter Pan syndrome, narcissism and alcohol-soaked drama. -Sadie Gennis

23. Barry (HBO)

How to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, Barry Jordin Althaus/HBO

A lot of comedies are basically dramas with jokes now, so Barryisn't breaking new ground here. Where it does innovate, though, is in how far it pushes its bleak, brutally violent dramatic elements while still making viewers laugh. No other comedy makes death mean so much. -Liam Mathews

24. The Crown (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

In what seems like a truly unimaginable feat, The Crownmanages to take the problems of the world's wealthiest, whitest, and most powerful family and make them relatable. While people love the behind-the-scenes drama of the fall of the British Empire and the Windsors, it's really the brief glimpses of their humanity -- a wife mourning a cheating husband, a younger sister swept up in jealousy that leads to self-destruction, the backstabbing amongst the closest of family and friends -- that make the show such a delicious binge. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

25. Nathan for You

How to watch: Comedy Central, Hulu

Is it real? Is it fake? Is Nathan a character trying to help small businesses with out-of-the-box ideas, or is he a lonely man using his show to connect to real people in a meaningful way? There's no way to tell, which puts Nathan For You on another level when it comes to reality television. -Tim Surette

26. The Great British Bake Off (Channel 4)

How to watch: PBS, Netflix

The Great British Bake Off Channel 4 / Love Productions

The Great British Bake Offmakes viewers envious of seemingly amateur bakers while simultaneously making them hungry for said bakers' out of this world desserts. But what sets GBBO apart from the rest of the baking shows on TV is its feel-good ethos. The contestants are so extremely British that they support each other, help one another out in jams and cry when their besties get eliminated. It's beautiful to watch, even when there's a soggy bottom. -Megan Vick

27. Claws (TNT)

How to watch: Hulu

Not to sound like an SNL sketch, but Claws, the most slept-on show of the summer for two years running, truly has it all: nail art to die for, a drug cartel, thoughtful discussions about how to care for family members with disabilities, the struggles of finding love as successful women in their 40s, and, of course, a villain named Uncle Daddy. It's incredible to watch this makeshift family of women on the wrong side of the law do whatever it takes to survive. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

28. Insecure (HBO)

How to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

Primo awkwardness in the tradition of awkward masters like Larry David, Insecureis told from the point of view of L.A. millennials in a part of town people don't often see on television. Issa (Issa Rae) and Molly (Yvonne Orji) might be insecure at work and with boys, but the show is very secure in its hilariousness. -Malcolm Venable

29. Vida (Starz)

How to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on

Melissa Barrera and Mishel Prada, Vida Erica Parise, Vida

We've said it before, but there's nothing like Vidaon television. The Starz series depicts the intersection of the queer and Latinx communities in East Los Angeles in a beautiful, intelligent and intriguing way. The show is vivid and honest and leaves viewers hungry for more. -Megan Vick

30. Star Trek: Discovery (CBS All Access)

How to watch: CBS All Access

Boldly going where no other Star Trek series has gone before, Discovery delivers the darkest iteration of the beloved franchise to date while also remembering Gene Roddenberry's lasting message of hope and inclusion. With a compelling lead in Sonequa Martin-Green's Michael Burnham, who kicks off the series by committing mutiny, and Jason Isaacs' criminally likeable Captain Lorca, a villainous Federation captain who isn't who he says he is, this modern chapter is for old and new Trekkies alike. -Keisha Hatchett

31. Mindhunter (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

The brilliant thing about Mindhunteris how quiet it is, especially for a show about FBI agents and serial killers. Through riveting dialogue and carefully calibrated performances, it manages to be as tense as the last scene of The Silence of the Lambs, even though it's just people in rooms talking. It's basically a stage play directed by David Fincher. -Liam Mathews

32. Wynonna Earp (Syfy)

How to watch: Netflix

Tim Rozon and Melanie Scrofano, Wynonna Earp Michelle Faye/Wynonna Earp Productions, Inc./Syfy

We admit Wynonna Earpsounds a wee bit insane. In the supernatural Western, the heir of Wyatt Earp is cursed to send demons to hell with help of a badass gun called Peacemaker and posse of friends, one of whom is an immortal Doc Holliday (yes, really). And yet, the show is one of the best around. With an unconventional heroine, inclusive casting, and a devoted fan base who call themselves Earpers, Wynonna Earp is not a guilty pleasure show -- it's just a regular ol' pleasure. -Kaitlin Thomas

33. American Vandal (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Show us another series that is 1) a clever, eight-episode dick joke, 2) a brilliant satirical take on the uber-popular true crime genre, and 3) a poignant look at high school and how perception can ultimately shape someone's life, and we'll show you a damn liar. American Vandalis one of a kind, and its success cannot be replicated. -Kaitlin Thomas

34. black-ish (ABC)

How to watch: Hulu

It's a family sitcom, sure, but black-ishcontinues to take risks and address taboo topics beyond racial issues, like Bow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) postpartum depression, Diane (Marsai Martin) getting her first period, and most recently, Andre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow losing the spark in their marriage. black-ish proves that funny isn't the only yardstick a comedy can be judged by, and that great stories are always universal. -Malcolm Venable

35. The Terror (AMC)

How to watch: Amazon Prime (available for purchase)

Jared Harris, The Terror Aidan Monaghan/AMC

Historical dramas? BOOORING! Historical dramas with supernatural monsters eating dudes? That's The Terror, a horror series that doesn't rely on jump scares but creates a paralyzing atmosphere of closing walls and the lengths we'll go to survive (or the moment that we decide to give up entirely). TV hasn't seen anything like this. -Tim Surette

36. Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

How to watch: Hulu

The only cops you can trust, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's crew regularly shuts down bad guys, toxic masculinity and traditional gender roles in this fan-favorite series from Dan Goor (The Office, Parks and Recreation). But it's way more than a woke workplace comedy; the offscreen friendships of this incredible, star-studded cast often bleed into the show, meaning that every single second of Brooklyn Nine-Nine is bursting with a sincerity that's been missing on TV lately. That's why were more than thrilled NBC saved the show after Fox canceled it. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

37. The Bold Type (Freeform)

How to watch: Freeform, Hulu

The women of The Bold Typeare fierce, funny and feminist AF, making this show one that all young women should be watching. The issue-of-the-week format lets the show tackle a lot of important topics, showcasing arguments from both sides, but at its heart, the friendship between Jane (Katie Stevens), Sutton (Meghann Fahy) and Kat (Aisha Dee) is where the The Bold Type's real magic lies. Whether they're retrieving yoni eggs in the fashion closet or crowding into the bathtub together, these ladies personify all the best parts of female friendships that we don't usually get to see on screen. -Lindsay MacDonald

38. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

How to watch: Amazon Prime

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is aptly described by the adjective in its title for being so many things at once. The show makes us belly laugh in one scene and gran for the tissues in the next. Its whip-smart dialogue, delivered by an incredibly talented cast, makes it easy to breeze through the Golden Globe-winning eight-episode season. -Megan Vick

39. Fargo (FX)

How to watch: Hulu

"The things people do for money" is low-key the best premise there is. The Coen Brothers have made a career out of exploring it from different angles, and showrunner Noah Hawley has taken one of those angles and built an expansive and enigmatic world around it, full of fantastical elements like aliens and immortal Cossacks, but mostly just people with more dreams than money. -Liam Mathews

40. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX)

How to watch: Hulu

If you had said in 2005 that this black comedy would still be on -- and great -- 13 years later, probably not even creator and star Rob McElhenney would have believed you. But it's become TV's most consistent comedy, uncomfortably hilarious even as it approaches South Parklevels of longevity. -Liam Mathews

41. Outlander (Starz)

How to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Outlander Aimee Spinks

The adventure epic is one of the most visually appealing shows on television, but it's the romance beautifully delivered by Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan as Claire and Jamie Fraser that lands the show on this list. Their undeniable chemistry, tested over seemingly insurmountable obstacles, keeps us coming back for more. -Megan Vick

42. Doctor Who (BBC America)

How to watch: Amazon Prime

With more than 50 years under its belt, Doctor Who should probably be running on fumes, but the sci-fi adventure series manages to feel exciting each and every time a new actor or actress steps into the role of Doctor or companion. The show's ability to reinvent itself every few years has kept its story fresh against all odds, and with the first female Doctor in the show's history (Jodie Whittaker) set to make her debut later this year, Doctor Who is really just getting started. -Kaitlin Thomas

43. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

How to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

John Oliver has done an amazing thing by making really terrible and perhaps obscure problems in America (and around the world) not only funny, but understandable to the masses. Last Week Tonight aims to inform us about real issues, and what we can do to help, while also somehow making us giggle through the madness. -Lindsay MacDonald

44. Counterpart (Starz)

How to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on

J.K. Simmons, Counterpart Starz

Like The Americans? Like Fringe? Like a little Breaking Bad in there, too?Counterpartis all that and the year's most inventive thriller. It throws an espionage drama inside of a multiverse sci-fi show, and it puts J.K. Simmons front-and-center to deliver an acting clinic as he plays dual roles. The twists are smart, the plot escalates with each passing minute, and the look and feel of an alternative history Cold War is immersive. -Tim Surette

45. Nailed It (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

We could all use a little happiness right now, and this freshly fun reality series takes the cake -- pun intended -- with low-stakes, adorable wordplay and endlessly amusing commentary from comedian Nicole Byer and baker Jacques Torres. Plus, any show that ends each episode by shooting off a money gun automatically gets the thumbs up. -Keisha Hatchett

46. Dark (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

You may have slept on Netflix's German-language production Dark, and that was a mistake. The trippy time-travel series received comparisons to Stranger Thingswhen it premiered, but it's actually much deeper and more evocative of Twin Peaks. Weaving a twisty tale about four interconnected families in a small German town, the show is worth the effort of the mental gymnastics required to understand the wibbly-wobbly, timey-wimey nature of its storytelling. -Kaitlin Thomas

47. BoJack Horseman (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

BoJack Horseman Netflix

The weird thing about BoJack Horsemanisn't the animated universe of an anthropomorphic Hollywood where sitcom-star dogs date humans. The weird thing is that a cartoon horse is the best-written television character dealing with depression, addiction and success, all in a thoughtful, honest and sometimes alarming way. -Tim Surette

48. Pose (FX)

How to watch: FX+

Even if Posehadn't broken new ground by hiring a record-breaking number of trans people in its cast and crew, it's still an utterly captivating and important story, following a gaggle of black and Latinx youth thriving on the 1980s ballroom scene in New York. The music is thumping, the lewks are everything, and the shade is so real. "You're not ready," Elektra Abundance says in one of her epic reads. "You're a second banana." Snap! -Malcolm Venable

49. Baskets (FX)

How to watch: FX+, FX Now

Louie Anderson is television's best mom. That's enough reason to watch this oddball, endearing sitcom. -Tim Surette

50. Steven Universe (Cartoon Network)

How to watch: Hulu, CartoonNetwork.com

Steven Universe

You'd be hard-pressed to find a show with more heart and humor than Cartoon Network's massively popular animated series about a half-human boy who is discovering the powers he inherited from his alien warrior mother while also tenderly exploring what makes him human. Add the show's inclusive take on love and family -- and creator Rebecca Sugar's sweet, sweet tunes -- and it's no wonderSteven Universe has earned four Emmy nods and a devoted fan following. -Noelene Clark

51. The Expanse (Amazon)

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Ever since Battlestar Galactica ended, there has been a dearth of great space dramas on TV. But The Expanse is a more-than-worthy successor. By blending complex political machinations, grounded character drama and an alien agent that threatens to destroy all of humanity -- or open our eyes to unheard of possibilities (take your pick) -- The Expanse is always raising the stakes. -Sadie Gennis

52. Big Brother (CBS)

How to watch: CBS All Access, CBS

Twenty seasons in, and Big Brotherhas somehow managed to keep viewers expecting the unexpected even as the formula has remained the same. With so much TV these days, it's a true testament to Big Brother's addictive quality that it's able to get people to tune in three hours a week minimum in order to keep up with the ever-changing gameplay. -Sadie Gennis

53. Catastrophe (Amazon)

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Sharon Horgan and Rob Delaney, Catastrophe Ed Miller

An under-watched gem about love and happy accidents through the eyes of a couple who get pregnant after a one-night transatlantic romance, Catastrophe works because of its incredible cast and the oozing chemistry between leads Rob Delaney and Sharon Horgan. They're TV's best couple since Tami and Coach Taylor. -Tim Surette

54. Shark Tank (ABC)

How to watch: Hulu, ABC

The ABC reality series that helped launch Scrub Daddy and Squatty Potty and many more clever business concepts has earned four Emmy Awards -- and for good reason; Shark Tank is as entertaining as it is aspirational. -Noelene Clark

55. RuPaul's Drag Race (VH1)

How to watch: Vh1

Four Emmys, ten seasons, dozens of the biggest stars in the world as guests, and a jillion pounds of contouring makeup later, RuPaul's Drag Race is now an institution, a cultural force so large it has its own convention. Even tense controversies about language and trans inclusion only remind us how much the show has pioneered in the decade it's been around; though it's now part of the mainstream culture it once rejected, it's still a shining monument to pride. -Malcolm Venable

56. On My Block (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Brett Gray, Sierra Capri and Jason Genao, On My Block John O Flexor/Netflix

Unlike James Van Der Beek, who was approximately six years older than his eponymous Dawson's Creek character, this series enlisted age-appropriate actors to tell an authentic coming-of-age story about a group of black and Latinx kids facing potential violence everyday while living in South Central Los Angeles. A tale of friendship and adolescent love, this unique series perfectly weaves real issues with delightful humor, making it an irresistible binge. -Keisha Hatchett

57. Marvel's Cloak & Dagger (Freeform)

How to watch: Freeform, Hulu

Cloak & Dagger unites Marvel's mastery of genre content and Freeform's deftness with coming-of-age drama, all while tackling real-life issues like race, class, privilege and poverty -- and doing the right thing. It's the superhero show we all need right now. -Megan Vick

58. Legion (FX)

How to watch: FX+, FX Now, Hulu

Legionis the superhero show for intellectuals... or people with really good weed. Sure, you have to watch each episode twice to make sure you understood what happened, but when it finally clicks, you feel like the smartest person in the room. Noah Hawley combines his weird sensibility with lesser-known X-Men canon, giving us a show that's entertaining, thought-provoking and visually stunning. Oh, and let's not forget the phenomenal dance sequences (yes, dance sequences!). -Megan Vick

59. The Chi (Showtime)

How to watch: Showtime, Amazon Prime with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on

Lena Waithe's first drama humanized the South Side of Chicago, letting viewers peer into the hearts and minds of people who are affected by poverty and violence, but who are also finding love and joy in the hood they call home. -Malcolm Venable

60. grown-ish (Freeform)

How to watch: Freeform, Hulu

black-ish's edgier little sister, Freeform's coming-of-age-at-university story is sexy and timely as Zoey (Yara Shahidi) and her diverse group of pals find themselves (and sex and drugs and dramatic growing pains) while also somehow finding time for class. -Malcolm Venable

61. Vikings (History)

How to watch: Hulu, Amazon Prime

What began as the humble story of a crazy good-looking farmer with an unrestrained curiosity has grown into a true ensemble drama spanning continents, cultures and religions, unified only by the surviving members of the Lothbrok family. Vikings' brilliant storytelling and willingness to embrace stillness, even in the middle of a deadly battle, also makes it one of the most visually engaging shows on the air. -Sadie Gennis

62. Chef's Table (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Chef's Table Roman Suslov/Netflix



Chef's Table is what you'll find in the dictionary under the phrase "food porn." A visually stunning masterpiece, this documentary series delves into the minds and kitchens of the world's greatest chefs -- including a lot of folks who've been overlooked in the hyper-elite foodie crowd. -Krutika Mallikarjuna



63. Power (Starz)

How to watch: Starz, Amazon Prime with Starz add-on, Hulu

Starz's crime drama continues to attract new viewers, and with good reason! It's a tightly wound, nail-biter of a show in which nobody, not even its protagonist, is safe. As allegiances collapse, information becomes blackmail, and bodies keep dropping, Power deserves to be included among the best crime dramas of all time. -Malcolm Venable

64. Riverdale (The CW)

How to watch: Netflix

Do you love ridiculously pretty people dealing with insane murder mysteries? Welcome toRiverdale, where everyone has a six-pack and sexy parents in this sleepy town that spirals into a dark pit of evil. It's the most fun guilty-pleasure watch on TV... except we don't really feel that guilty about loving it. -Megan Vick

65. Search Party (TBS)

How to watch: TBS

Search Party Steven Lippman/TBS

If old-school tween books Encyclopedia Brown and Nancy Drew had a baby who moved to Brooklyn, she would be Search Party. TBS's smart, dark comedy is a mesmerizing and wholly unpredictable show that parodies modern millennial life as much as it empathizes with it, all while keeping us gripped as we wait to find out what happens to these well-meaning kidults who've done a very bad thing. -Malcolm Venable

66. Schitt's Creek (Pop)

How to watch: Pop, Netflix

Schitt's Creek is the best little-watched comedy on television, simultaneously laugh-out-loud funny and emotionally heartwarming. The Rose family and the citizens of Schitt's Creek will steal your heart within the first few episodes, and by the end of Season 4, you'll be outraged that this isn't the show everyone is talking about everywhere. -Megan Vick

67. Mr. Robot (USA)

How to watch: Amazon Prime, USA

Mr. Robot no longer receives the hype it garnered during its out-of-nowhere first season, but it remains one of the most stylistically ambitious and thematically relevant shows on TV. No other show has done an entire episode as one continuous tracking shot and predicted that American democracy was going to be undermined by malicious foreign hackers the year before it happened. -Liam Mathews





68. The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

How to watch: CBS All Access

Christine Baranski, The Good Fight Patrick Harbron, CBS

The title absolutely suits this darkly funny legal drama featuring incendiary political commentary and bizarre storylines. Boosted by an all-star lineup that includes Christine Baranski and the legendary Audra McDonald, it's not surprising that the series was picked up for a third season on CBS All Access. -Keisha Hatchett

69. Archer (FXX)

How to watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now

Archerwas already a great comedy before the show's creator decided to blow things to smithereens and reimagine the show and all of its outrageous characters with each new season. We've seen Archer change time periods, become a noir drama, and more, and the possibilities truly feel endless. We wouldn't be mad if the show continued in this manner forever. -Kaitlin Thomas

70. Altered Carbon (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Altered Carbon is a mountain to climb in terms of mythology and world-building, but if you have the time and attention to invest, it's one of the best binges you'll ever watch. Science-fiction and human struggle combine, posing serious questions about what makes us human and whether the prospect of immortality would rip that away from us. Plus, there's enough action to make a Marvel movie jealous. -Lindsay MacDonald

71. Good Girls (NBC)

How to watch: Hulu

Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman and Retta, Good Girls Steve Dietl/NBC

Forget Mad Men, Christina Hendricks' star has never shined as bright as it did on Good Girls. As a housewife who breaks bad with her sister and best friend, Hendricks' star turn is as captivating as the personal drama that led her down this very dangerous path. And we haven't even touched on Manny Montana, who is possibly the most seductive bad boy of all time. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

72. The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

How to watch: CBS,CBS All Access

Every late-night host in 2018 is a news contextualizer, but no one is as good at it night after night as Stephen Colbert. He's warm and intelligent and a beacon of sanity in these idiocratic times. -Liam Mathews

73. Bachelor in Paradise (ABC)

How to watch: ABC, Hulu

Who wouldn't want to watch young love blossom and take nature's course in an honest and nurturing environment? For everyone else, there's Bachelor in Paradise! -Tim Surette

74. Silicon Valley (HBO)

How to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on



Silicon Valley isn't higher on our list because its best years are behind it, but when it was at its best, it skewered the greed and fecklessness of the supposed smartest people in the world. It was the satire the tech industry deserved. And Zach Woods' Jared still has the highest joke success rate on TV. Everything that dude says is funny. -Liam Mathews



75. Billions (Showtime)

How to watch: Showtime, Amazon Prime with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on

Billions never stops going for it. It swings for the fences every time. Every performance is excessive, every twist is game-changing, every line of dialogue sounds like it was written by someone who laughed out loud after they wrote it. It doesn't take itself too seriously, and that makes it more fun to watch than any other expensive, A-list cable drama. -Liam Mathews

76. Fleabag (BBC Three, Amazon)

How to watch: Amazon Prime

Phoebe Waller-Bridge's Fleabag deals with the fallout of one woman's life after the death of her best friend. Waller-Bridge is the master of dark comedy, and each episode will leave you breathless between the laughter and the tears. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

77. Shameless (Showtime)

How to watch: Netflix, Showtime, Amazon Prime with Showtime add-on, Hulu with Showtime add-on

Emmy Rossum, Shameless PAUL SARKIS, PAUL SARKIS/Showtime

Shamelesshas had its highs and lows over the course of nine seasons, but even at its lowest point, it remained one of the most emotionally gripping family stories out there. The Gallaghers are fighters, and this cast of mostly young actors who cut their teeth on the show's gritty material have matured into powerhouse performers in their own right. You never know what the Gallaghers are going to do next, but even when they are deplorable, you're still rooting for them to win. -Megan Vick

78. Younger (TV Land)

How to watch: Hulu, TV Land

Who knew a show based on a lie would end up being one the most refreshingly honest stories in today's crowded TV space? Unafraid to dive head first into tough, relevant social issues while never forgetting its light-hearted nature, this addictive and entertaining series starring Sutton Foster and Hilary Duff is a visual treat that also nourishes the mind. -Keisha Hatchett

79. The 100 (The CW)

How to watch: Netflix

The storylines on The 100have ranged from intense to bizarre to heartbreaking, but every season still leaves us wanting more. The show's depiction of the trials of living in a post-apocalyptic world got us hooked, but it's the deep and often flawed relationships between the survivors that keep us returning every week. Maybe that's why it always feels like we've lost a limb when the show kills off a major character? -Lindsay MacDonald

80. Black Lightning (The CW)

How to watch: Netflix

Black Lightning broke The CW mold, not only by focusing on a middle-aged superhero instead of a hot, young whippersnapper, but also by shining a spotlight on America's racial injustices. This show is a thoughtful, emotional look at what it means to be a hero, both in the suit and out of it. -Lindsay MacDonald

81. iZombie (The CW)

How to watch: Netflix

The continued success of iZombiecomes down to one thing: its ability to evolve. Although the fourth season failed to reach the same heights as those that preceded it, it was another example of the show's willingness to take bold risks. And it's a testament to the quality of the show's writing that it can take these kinds of narrative leaps and not only come out the other side better than it was before, but with its sense of humor firmly intact. -Kaitlin Thomas

82. The End of the F***ing World (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

The End of the F***ing Worldmay begin as a murder-about-to-happen, but it unexpectedly unfolds into a quaint love story between two dysfunctional teenagers who get in way over their heads. Though the humor is cynical, the show is surprisingly uplifting in that YA way... until a bittersweet cliffhanger that leaves us clamoring for Season 2. Alyssa (Jessica Barden) and James (Alex Lawther) aren't what we could responsibly call #CoupleGoals, but they make for damn interesting TV. -Megan Vick

83. Marvel's Jessica Jones (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

Krysten Ritter and David Tennant, Marvel'sJessica Jones David Giesbrecht/Netflix

Marvel's Jessica Jones is all about breaking things... furniture, bad guys' faces, and, of course, glass ceilings. The show marks Marvel's first franchise with a female headliner, and the hard-boiled anti-heroine played by Krysten Ritter packs quite the punch. Jessica Jones' vivid exploration of issues of consent, abuse and power earned it a Peabody Award -- no small honor. -Noelene Clark

84. Orange Is the New Black (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

In its current state, Orange Is the New Black is far from the must-see series it used to be, but there's a reason it's poised to become Netflix's longest-running series with the debut of its upcoming seventh season. The Emmy-winning dramedy remains anchored by a standout ensemble that continues to effortlessly move between the show's offbeat humor and tragic examination of the prison industrial complex without missing a beat. -Sadie Gennis

85. You're the Worst (FXX)

How to watch: Hulu, FX+, FX Now

You're the Worstisn't for the faint at heart, but if you like your romance with a harsh side serving of reality, this is the show for you. Jimmy (Chris Geere) and Gretchen's (Aya Cash) friend group is full of terrible people, but we still want the best for these misfits. The smart, daring comedy also comes with some beautiful, if heartbreaking, moments. "You stayed?" We will, until the very end. -Megan Vick

86. Chicago Fire (NBC)

How to watch: Hulu

Taylor Kinney, Chicago Fire Elizabeth Morris/NBC

Featuring ridiculously good-looking firefighters taking on intense blazes, Dick Wolf's red-hot firehouse procedural includes just enough action to keep you coming back each week without feeling repetitive. And with juicy personal drama that's usually resolved by the end of each hour-long episode, this optimistic series is a breezy, enjoyable time. -Keisha Hatchett

87. My Next Guest Needs No Introduction (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

David Letterman was such a popular late-night host because of his unparalleled interviewing skills, and he gets to go more in-depth than ever in his Netflix series, which has given us insightful, candid looks into the lives and psyches of Barack Obama, JAY-Z, Tina Fey and more. The talent pool is insane, and the conversation is fascinating. -Megan Vick

88. Preacher (AMC)

How to watch: AMC, Hulu

Preacher is one of the most slept-on comic adaptations on TV, solely because it has nothing to do with superheroes. While there are definitely mysterious powers and supernatural creatures on the AMC show, it mainly centers on a very human dilemma: Can you wield a tool of evil for good? Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, and Joe Gilgun attack this question with such ferocious acting chops that it's impossible to tear your eyes away from the screen. -Krutika Mallikarjuna

89. The Voice (NBC)

How to watch: Clips available on NBC and Hulu

Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Alicia Keys; The Voice NBC

Just when you thought singing competitions were dead, The Voicechanged the game by adding spinning chairs. It also birthed an epic bromance between coaches Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Not even the American Idolreboot can outshine this fresh take on the genre, which has secured The Voice's rightful place as the best singing competition on TV today. -Keisha Hatchett

90. American Horror Story (FX)

How to watch: FX+, FX Now, Netflix, Hulu

The impact ofAmerican Horror Story can't be denied -- it's the show that launched a thousand anthology series -- but few of its installments have actually delivered a coherent, high-quality season-long arc. However, American Horror Story isn't really about the big picture so much as it is about creating show-stopping moments and unforgettable characters, and at that it remains unparalleled. -Sadie Gennis

91. The Gifted (Fox)

How to watch: Fox, Hulu

The Gifted won't ever deliver Magneto or Wolverine on a weekly basis, but it still very much exists in the X-Men universe, which means it's about 10 times more exciting than any other superhero series. The show takes average people and gives them powers and the major motion picture treatment, broken into hour-long segments. Returning to watch every week isn't a chore; it's an absolutely necessity. -Lindsay MacDonald

92. Hard Knocks (HBO)

How to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

Hard Knocks

HBO's Emmy-winning docuseries Hard Knocks follows one NFL team a year during the preseason training camp, providing a beautifully filmed inside look at what it takes to make an NFL team roster. Sports fans get a front-row seat as dreams are shattered or realized. -Aaron Segura

93. Cobra Kai (YouTube Premium)

How to watch: YouTube

Picking up three decades after the events of The Karate Kid, YouTube Premium's Cobra Kai tells the story of what Johnny (William Zabka) and Daniel (Ralph Macchio) are doing now, and the show is everything we never knew we needed. Far better than it probably should be, the show is often predictable, but that's also kind of the point, and why it's so much fun. -Kaitlin Thomas

94. WWE Monday Night Raw (USA)

How to watch: Hulu, USA

What's not to love about an athletic soap opera full of larger-than-life personalities who aren't afraid to thrown down in the ring? The long-running series -- 25 years of uninterrupted live weekly programming, mind you -- remains one of the most exciting and most-watched shows on television today. -Keisha Hatchett

95. The Magicians (Syfy)

How to watch: Syfy, Netflix

Summer Bishil and Hale Appleman, The Magicians Syfy, Eric Milner/Syfy

This Syfy series' sharp wit and dark whimsy make every episode an hour of pure amusement -- though occasionally people do get their eyeballs ripped out, so it's not all fun and games. The Magicians is legitimately what would happen if a bunch of nerds found out Narnia was real. -Lindsay MacDonald

96. Grantchester (ITV)

How to watch: Amazon Prime

The only thing you really to know about Grantchesteris that it's about a Hot Vicar (James Norton) who drinks whiskey, loves jazz, has a dog named Dickens, and oh yeah, helps solve murders in 1950s small-town England. Essentially comfort food, it's like if the Great British Bake Off involved solving mysteries. -Kaitlin Thomas

97. High Maintenance (HBO)

How to watch: HBO Go, HBO Now, HBO on Hulu, Amazon Prime with HBO add-on

New York is full of weirdos, and this unassuming HBO anthology examines each and every one of them through the eyes of a weed dealer riding his bike around the city. HBO has set many series in New York, but none captures the city's essence quite like High Maintenance. -Tim Surette

98. Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television (YouTube Premium)

How to watch: YouTube

Ryan Hansen -- you might know him from his scene-stealing performance as Dick Casablancas on Veronica Mars-- is a national treasure. And as the fictional version of Ryan Hansen on the clever comedy series Ryan Hansen Solves Crimes on Television, he reveals that he's capable of doing pretty much anything. Thank god YouTube renewed the show for a second season. -Kaitlin Thomas

99. 13 Reasons Why (Netflix)

How to watch: Netflix

The first season of 13 Reasons Why was a deeply unsettling look at teen depression and bullying, which obviously made it one of the most talked-about TV shows of 2017. Its sophomore season tackled the aftermath of Hannah's (Katherine Langford) death by diving deeper into the stories of her classmates. But while it was still superbly acted, the second season's fumbled ending is why it landed so far down this list. -Megan Vick

100. Southern Charm (Bravo)

How to watch: Hulu

There is a darkness running through Southern Charmthat is both problematic and fascinating to watch play out through the type of incestuous, over-the-top drama that is normally reserved for daytime soaps. But rather than ignore these issues (such as the sexual assault charges against Thomas Ravenel, the emotionally abusive relationship Kathryn Dennis was in with him for many years and Kathryn's struggles with addiction and depression), Southern Charm attempts to start a dialogue between its stars about these topics, which is a rarity on reality TV. -Sadie Gennis

Editors: Sadie Gennis, Kaitlin Thomas and Noelene Clark

Video Editors: Jay Julio, Ndumiso Mafu and Aaron Segura

Creative: Robert Rodriguez and Sushant Sund