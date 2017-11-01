When Westworld premiered in Fall 2016, it was the big, splashy, brainy hit that HBO needed to complement Game of Thrones. The sci-fi Western became HBO's most-watched first season ever. It galloped to 22 Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series, and won five in technical categories, most notably visual effects. It was renewed for Season 2 halfway through the season, and fans immediately started speculating about what was coming up next (Eastworld!).

But now we're well into Fall 2017 and there's no sign of Westworld. The Deuce just ended its first season and there's no series set to take its place on Sunday nights. But Westworld Season 2 hasn't been pushed back; it was always going to premiere in 2018.

Westworld's Season 2 exact premiere date hasn't yet been set. All we know so far is "spring 2018."

Game of Thrones used to premiere in the spring, but now it premieres when it's ready (we don't know when that will be, either). But we do know that HBO likes to debut seasons of drama series in early-to-mid April — that's traditionally when Game of Thrones premiered, and when The Leftovers earlier premiered this year — and April 1 is both April Fool's Day and Easter, which is a lot to contend with. So our prediction is that Westworld will return April 8 or April 15.

Here's what we know for sure about Westworld Season 2: it will consist of 10 episodes; new cast members include Katja Herbers, Neil Jackson, Jonathan Tucker, Betty Gabriel and Hiroyuki Sanada; Jimmi Simpson will be back in black; Louis Herthum, who played Dolores' (Evan Rachel Wood) father Peter Abernathy in Season 1, has been promoted to series regular for Season 2; according to Tessa Thompson, women will be in charge; and we learned from a Funko toy that we're almost certainly going to see Samurai World, which was teased in Season 1.

We admittedly don't know much. Westworld likes to keep us guessing.