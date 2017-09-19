Try as you might, it's dang near impossible to get any concrete information about Season 2 of Westworld, HBO's big sci-fi western drama that captivated viewers when it premiered in late 2016. Despite that, we managed to at least pry something out of Tessa Thompson, the actress who plays Charlotte Hale on the series, about who will be in control when we return to Westworld.

"The one thing that I can say is that it feels like a season where women really rule, where women are king this year," Thompson told TV Guide on the red carpet of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards. She added, with a smile, "As if they weren't already."

This is great news for fans of Charlotte, as well as Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and Maeve (Thandie Newton) -- even if they are technically robots. The further empowerment of the show's female characters may also be a reaction to early criticism of the series' treatment of women, as the Westworld park was full of violence and abuse of women in early episodes.

Thompson, whose Emmy gown was totally radical, also let us know a few of her favorite fan theories she's heard about the show, and one of them involves a gender swap of her character. Watch the video above to hear her explain that theory and more!

Westworld will return in 2018.