It looks like Westworld may be heading east, as we all hoped it would.

One of the biggest HOLY MOTHER OF GOD moments in the Westworld Season 1 finale was the reveal that there was at least one more theme park run by Delos Incorporated, presumably where rich guys could go live out their wildest fantasies if the cowboy theme of Westworld wasn't their thing.

We don't know the name of the park, only its initials: SW. But given that we saw full samurai warrior gear on display, fans have guessed that the initials stand for Samurai World, Shogun World or Sensei World, and the park would be set in feudal Japan. Naturally, the next question was "Are we going to see Samurai World in Season 2? Because that would be awesome." Well hold on to your katanas, because here's the biggest proof yet that we will.

Actor Hiroyuki Sanada (Helix, Lost) has joined Westworld for multiple episodes in the second season, the actor's rep confirmed to TV Guide. We also know that his character's name will be Musashi. Hardcore fans of Westworld will be familiar with the name because of... a toy.

SDCC 2017 Exclusives Wave 10: HBO - Game of Thrones & Westworld! https://t.co/2Cx21K9fZG pic.twitter.com/TCnsH3bPHb — Funko (@OriginalFunko) June 29, 2017



At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, figurine maker Funko revealed a new model based on a Westworld character named Musashi -- who could be the legendary swordsman Musashi Miyamoto -- and the figurine was all decked out in samurai gear. It was an odd announcement because it seemed spoilery and we had never met the guy, yet here he was already immortalized in plastic. But the character was never confirmed to exist beyond the Funko figurine, and we were all left to only hope and pray.

Now that we know Sanada -- who, by the way, has a history of playing samurai on the screen -- has joined the show as Musashi, it's almost 99-percent certain that we'll at least get a taste of Samurai World, unless Musashi somehow finds his way into Westworld, which opens up whole new levels of insanity. Hey, we saw a dead tiger in Westworld in the Season 2 trailer, so anything can happen.

Westworld returns in 2018 on HBO.