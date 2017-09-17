Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

Now, this is a statement piece.

When Westworld star Tessa Thompson hit the red carpet at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, she was the very definition of a take-notice arrival.

The actress' prismatic Rosie Assoulin gown got people talking right away.

Don't even @ to me unless you want to talk about Tessa Thompson at the #Emmys pic.twitter.com/mVJa2xYgfV — Spooky Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) September 17, 2017

Some people also seemed to appreciate the appropriateness of her sartorial selection, as its technicolor persuasion seems like a wink to TV history.

also really feeling this technicolor magic from Tessa Thompson #emmys pic.twitter.com/qpbaIrOWkT — Cara Ann Kelly (@CaraReports) September 17, 2017

Some people thought she looked like a superhero, which is kind of appropriate, given her forthcoming appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

Tessa Thompson comes out as a damn superhero. In 1979. From planet Danceteria. #emmys pic.twitter.com/MOCbfEh7FR — Glen Weldon (@ghweldon) September 17, 2017

More than anything, though, everyone seemed pretty amazed how well their "Best Of" lists for the night were already rounded out so early in the arrivals coverage.

#Emmys red carpet over. My girl @TessaThompson_x is already best dressed with a LOOK! pic.twitter.com/4k87sT88pE — Nancy Curtis (@nancyirenec) September 17, 2017

I will no longer be able to live tweet because Tessa Thompson just killed me with this dress. #Emmys pic.twitter.com/v12ojC4JhB — Jamie Golden (@jamiebgolden) September 17, 2017

Hello I'm dead and the cause of death is @TessaThompson_x in this dress omg #Emmys pic.twitter.com/OxpaA5f0Ab — Kelly Lawler (@klawls) September 17, 2017

Although this is clearly a gown worth watching in motion, here's a look at Thompson's buzzy gown in all its multi-hued glory.