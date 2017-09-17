Now, this is a statement piece.

When Westworld star Tessa Thompson hit the red carpet at the 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards, she was the very definition of a take-notice arrival.

The actress' prismatic Rosie Assoulin gown got people talking right away.

Some people also seemed to appreciate the appropriateness of her sartorial selection, as its technicolor persuasion seems like a wink to TV history.

Some people thought she looked like a superhero, which is kind of appropriate, given her forthcoming appearance in Thor: Ragnarok.

More than anything, though, everyone seemed pretty amazed how well their "Best Of" lists for the night were already rounded out so early in the arrivals coverage.

Although this is clearly a gown worth watching in motion, here's a look at Thompson's buzzy gown in all its multi-hued glory.

