Now Playing Westworld: Get a Better Look at Ford's Office

There's a new guest visiting Westworld in Season 2.

The HBO sci-fi drama has recruited The Leftovers alum Katja Herbers to join its sophomore season, according to Deadline. Herbers is the first new series regular tapped for the season after recurring stars Talulah Riley and Louis Herthum were promoted after Season 1. Herbers will play Grace, "a seasoned guest in Westworld whose latest visit comes at the park's darkest hour," according to the trade publication.

Westworld: This Casting News Means Season 2 Will Probably Spend Time Out of the Park

Herbers first caught critics' attention after her two season turn on the under-watched WGN America drama Manhattan. She's since added credits like The Americans to her resume and will next appear as Ted Kaczynski's (Paul Bettany) wife in Discovery's limited series, Manhunt: Unabomber.

Westworld Season 2 will begin production later this month as the show makes its San Diego Comic-Con debut in a few short weeks. The show will return in 2018, according to HBO.