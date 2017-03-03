Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

HBO's Westworld has been off the air for so long that our brains are turning into chubby loafs without the weekly exercise of overanalyzing or deciphering what's on our TV screens. (The Bachelor isn't cutting it, even if Nick Viall is a robot.)

Thankfully we have an exclusive clip of a featurette that will be included in the Westworld digital home video release, and it includes co-showrunner Lisa Joy telling us to look a little closer at Ford's (Anthony Hopkins) office.

In the clip above, Joy tells us that the infamous heads behind Ford's desk include two faces that should be familiar to us: one of Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and one of Teddy (James Marsden). Can you spot them?

Also in the clip, producers fawn over Hopkins' ability to face act, compare Tessa Thompson to a coiled force to be reckoned with and show the similarities between Westworld and Silicon Valley (the places, not the shows).

Westworld will return in 2018. Season 1 will be released on Digital HD on March 6.