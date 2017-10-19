With The Walking Dead returning for its anticipated eighth season on Sunday, Oct. 22, it's time to panic trying remember everything that happened and where everyone left off! Or you could not panic and let us do the panicking and heavy lifting for you with a quick guide to who ended up where at the end of Season 7.

The good news is that almost everyone finished things off back at Alexandria to get ready for the big fight between Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Season 7 ended with a really clean break in order to set up the "All Out War" that will consume Season 8, but there are some other specific details that you may have forgotten since you last tuned in. Skip the rewatch and read this instead.

Rick - After almost a full season of bowing down to Negan and general servitude, Rick finally put on his big boy pants towards the end of Season 7 and rallied the neighboring factions to stand up against the show's resident bat man. A big battle started when the Scavengers -- the group from the junkyard -- betrayed Rick as Negan showed up at the gates of Alexandria. Rick survived, chasing the Saviors and the Scavengers away with the help of his friends. When we last saw him, he was giving one of his trademark speeches to his new group of warriors, with Maggie (repping the Hilltop) and Ezekiel (repping the Kingdom) by his side. Oceanside did not agree to join Rick, but Rick did take all of their guns for his own cause.

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Michonne (Danai Gurira) - Michonne was in a watchtower when the madness at Alexandria went down, and the Scavenger she was with -- Farron -- turned on her and they got into one incredibly brutal fight that saw Michonne get her face smashed into the ground. Michonne was able to chuck Farron over the guardrail to pancake city, and when Rick and Carl found her, she was beaten badly and barely alive, looking more like the screen when you lose at Punch-Out!! rather than the badass we know her as. Michonne was later seen in the infirmary recovering from her near-death experience.

Carl (Chandler Riggs) - "Coral" was taken hostage by Negan during the big fight in Alexandria, and Negan was about to kill Carl as punishment for Rick's insubordination when Shiva the tiger pounced on a Savior. That understandably freaked the F out of Negan, and Carl was freed in the panic. Carl was there when Rick found Michonne bloodied and beaten.

Daryl (Norman Reedus) - Mr. Dixon confronted his stalker Dwight, who proposed a solution to stop Negan. Even though everyone agreed to Dwight's plan, Daryl still promised to kill Dwight when everything was over. Lesson learned: Do NOT mess with Daryl's motorcycle. Daryl helped rig the explosives that were going to help them surprise Negan, but the explosives never went off. After the fight, Daryl found a note on a wooden totem from Dwight that read, "Didn't know," implying that Dwight did not know about the Scavengers' deal with Negan.

Maggie (Lauren Cohan) - Hilltop got the leader it needed in Maggie, who took over for Gregory mostly because he totally sucks. With Maggie at the helm, the people of Hilltop arrived just at the right time to save Rick and Alexandria following the attack from the Saviors and the Scavengers. After the fight, Maggie put down zombie Sasha, and joined Rick to rally the troops in the fight against Negan while voiceover of her speaking fondly of Glenn's heroics played. Also, she's very pregnant!

Carol (Melissa McBride) - After living by herself for a chunk of Season 7, Carol got her mojo back when Morgan told her what happened to Glenn, Abraham, Spencer and Olivia. She then moved to The Kingdom and helped them come to the rescue of Rick and Alexandria, and is later seen sitting with Morgan, their old beef seemingly a thing of the past.

Morgan (Lennie James) - Morgan was back on the crazy train for a bit at the end of Season 7, nearly killing himself after the death of Benjamin at the hands of the Saviors. But when he found out that Benjamin died because Richard's plan to incite war backfired, he killed Richard in front of the Saviors to regain their trust so the Kingdom could conspire against them. He later told Carol the truth about who Negan killed, bringing her back into the fold, and he helped the Kingdom save Rick and his group at Alexandria. Also that no-kill rule of his? A thing of the past.

Eugene (Josh McDermitt) - Poor Eugene got stuck at the Sanctuary as Negan's tool because of his smarts, and gave Sasha a suicide pill to do with as she pleased as she was used as a bargaining chip in Negan's war with Rick. Eugene was used as the man to tell Rick to surrender, and he fleed once the fight started in Alexandria. There are some doubts about Eugene's loyalty at this point, but it's likely due to the fact that he didn't really feel like he had another choice but to suck up to Negan. When we last saw Eugene, he lied to Negan about what happened with Sasha -- he didn't say anything about the pills and blamed Sasha's death on a lack of oxygen -- but he's still technically part of Negan's team.

Negan - Negan thought he had Rick's group dead to rights thanks to his pact with the Scavengers, but the arrival of Maggie and the Hilltoppers and Ezekiel and the Kingdom put a stop to that. Negan was forced to retreat -- but not before giving the middle finger to Rick and crew -- and excitedly told his group back at the Sanctuary, "So, we're going to war!"

Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Tara (Alanna Masterson) - Rosita was in charge of the explosives that were supposed to help ambush Negan, but when they didn't go off because of the Scavengers' deception, Negan and the Scavengers attacked. Rosita was shot during the firefight and at the end of the episode was recovering in the infirmary in the same room as Michonne with Tara by her side. We probably won't see much of Rosita early on in Season 8 because of Christian Serratos' real-life pregnancy and birth of her child.

Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) - Do you really need to know where this guy is? I know he's not as bad as before, but he's still pretty lame. Anyway, he didn't do much at the end except preside over Sasha's funeral. He's still in Alexandria.

Dwight (Austin Amelio) - After nearly getting murdered by Daryl, Dwight hatched a plan to take down Negan, which was thwarted by the Scavengers when they betrayed Rick. Dwight left a note for someone to find explaining that he didn't know Negan had the Scavengers on his side. He's last seen with Negan at the Sanctuary getting ready to go to war, and he could be the key to Rick winning the war.

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.