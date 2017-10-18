Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

When Rosita (Christian Serratos) returns to The Walking Dead, she'll have an unlikely new ally: Dwight (Austin Amelio).

Although Rosita will be largely absent from the first part of the season due to Serratos' maternity leave, when she does come back into the fold, she'll jump right into the thick of things, shooting some physically demanding scenes with the double agent. "I'd look over, and she just had a kid and she's running with me and I'm like 'wow, man. Good for you,'" Amelio said.

But could this new alliance potentially blossom into something more? There is a very thin line between love and hate, and with the man Rosita loved dead and Dwight's wife still missing, what's to stop them from dulling the pain by sucking on each other's scarred faces?

The Walking Dead returns Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.