All aboard The Walking Dead Season 8 hype train! With the season premiere just days away, promotion for the next chapter is in full swing and the one thing cast and crew have been in agreement on is that Season 8 is grueling.

The infamous "All Out War" storyline from the comics hits the screen in Season 8 as Rick (Andrew Lincoln) rallies factions to unite against Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), shaping things up for one of the most action-packed seasons yet.

"The 'all out war' kind of says it," Austin Amelio, who plays Dwight, tells TV Guide. "It's like the most physically demanding and emotionally demanding season I think we've had yet."

For Dwight, as a man who will be caught between Negan's Saviors and Rick's group of survivors, that means lots of running. And he means LOTS of running. "Sprinting actually, so I had to do that over and over and over and over and over and over and over and over again, which was pretty intense, on top of the emotional stuff too." That's eight "overs!" He's not kidding around.

