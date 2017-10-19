Sling TV, the streaming service that isn't quite a household name yet but is a very useful live on-demand alternative to cable, is offering a special deal this Sunday. Starting at 8 a.m. ET on Oct. 22, new users can take Sling for a free test drive, no credit card required. Just go to sling.com/watchfree and enter your email address.

The Sling product being offered for the trial is Sling Orange, the basic tier which offers 28 live channels for $20 a month. The channels included are ESPN, AMC, CNN, HGTV, Comedy Central, Cartoon Network/Adult Swim, History, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, TNT, Food Network, TBS, BBC America, Freeform, IFC, A&E, El Rey, Viceland, Lifetime, Travel Channel, AXS TV, Newsy, Cheddar, Local Now, Polaris, Maker, FLAMA and Galavision. The preview will be available on all Sling TV compatible devices, which includes iOS, Android, internet browsers, the Xbox One and connected TVs/streaming boxes including Roku and Apple TV. The offer runs until 3am ET on Monday, Oct. 23.

Mostly what this means is you can stream The Walking Dead's Season 8 premiere, which airs Sunday at 9/8c on AMC, one of the channels included in Sling Orange. This is huge for people without cable who would otherwise have to wait until Monday to buy the episode.

If you're not a Walking Dead fan, you can watch Halloween classics like Addams Family Values (7:05/6:05c) and Hocus Pocus (9:15/8:15c) as part of Freeform's 13 Nights of Halloween series. Good Behavior on TNT at 10/9c or The Silence of Lambs, which is on Viceland at 7/6c and 9:30/8:30c.

So again, visit sling.com/watchfree on Sunday to try it out, no strings attached if you're looking for a great streaming deal this Sunday (or just need to get your Walking Dead fix).