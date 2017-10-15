Fear the Walking Dead dropped the strongest hint yet about who the planned Walking Dead crossover character will be in its Season 3 finale.

Creator Robert Kirkman announced during The Walking Dead's New York Comic Con panel last week that "There is one character that is going to go from one show, that I will not name, to another show, that I will not name." Fans immediately started speculating on what would happen, and settled on Abraham Ford (Michael Cudlitz) appearing on Fear the Walking Dead as the most likely scenario.

It makes perfect sense: Abe is a fan-favorite character whose presence on Fear would draw attention to the lesser-watched spin-off. He has an established backstory of how he was spending the apocalypse before he linked up with Eugene (Josh McDermitt) and Rosita (Christian Serratos) -- he was living with his family in a grocery store in Houston. And Michael Cudlitz's first project after his Walking Dead death -- a pilot called The Trustee -- didn't go to series, so he's probably available to make an appearance in Season 4. He even teased Abraham's return on Twitter. "Crazy s--- is about to go down. See y'all on the other side," he wrote the day of The Walking Dead's Comic Con panel.

Michael Cudlitz, The Walking Dead

And then Fear the Walking Dead's finale set up a move to Texas, with new villain Proctor John (Ray McKinnon) inviting Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) to board his ship "and sail for what's left of Houston."

Since Fear the Walking Dead's chronology is well behind The Walking Dead's, a certain red-haired veteran is probably still in a Houston supermarket pouring the Bisquick (as in making pancakes for his family! Get your mind out of the gutter!) at this point in the story. So maybe Proctor John is going to fish Alicia out of the wreckage of the dam and take her with him to Texas, and once they're there they'll run into Abe. Maybe the victims of Abraham's killing spree that caused his family to leave him were members of Proctor John's motorcycle club.

There is the possibility that Fear's new showrunners Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg and mothership captain/new Fear advisor Scott Gimple will throw us a curveball. Perhaps Qaletaqa Walker's (Michael Greyeyes) journey north will take him all the way to what remains of the D.C. metro area.

But hopefully Chambliss and Goldberg are handy with the one-liners, because it's really looking like it'll be Sgt. Abraham Ford.

The Walking Dead Season 8 premieres Sunday, Oct. 22 at 9/8c on AMC.