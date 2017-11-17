In the wake of the sexual assault allegations made against mega-producer Harvey Weinstein, many women (and men!) in Hollywood have started coming forward to reveal their own stories of sexual assault, sexual harassment, and sexual misconduct experienced in the toxic environment of the entertainment industry. In the aftermath, many people have been struggling to process the news and have begun asking themselves if it is possible to still watch beloved TV shows after allegations against the people involved come to light. But viewers shouldn't be worried if House of Cards is tainted forever. There's a another, better option than feeling conflicted about whether you should watch a Louie rerun: Watch TV you've haven't already seen, made by women.

Below is a list of a number of TV shows created by women that are worth watching that viewers might have missed because they were too focused on the exploits of the Don Drapers and Frank Underwoods and Walter Whites — all characters created by men — to notice women have been creating quality TV shows, frequently about complex women, this entire time. And while it's true that women still aren't given the same number of opportunities that men are in Hollywood, hopefully this is the catalyst for change.

Until we see how the wave of allegations pouring out of Hollywood turns out, this is a good place to start. And although it should go without saying, this list is obviously by no means complete.

*In the interest of clarity, for the time being we've not included shows co-created by men.

1. 30 Rock, created by Tina Fey (Hulu)

2. Alias Grace, adapted by Sarah Polley (Netflix)

3. Being Mary Jane, created by Mara Brock Akil (Netflix)

4. The Bold Type, created by Sarah Watson (Freeform App)

5. Broad City, co-created by Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer (Hulu)

6. Chewing Gum, created by Michaela Coel (Netflix)

7. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, co-created by Aline Brosh McKenna and Rachel Bloom (Netflix, CW App)

8. Don't Trust the B---- in Apt. 23, created by Nahnatchka Khan (Hulu)

9. Difficult People, created by Julie Klausner (Hulu)

10. Gilmore Girls, created by Amy Sherman-Palladino (Netflix)

11. Girls, created by Lena Dunham (HBO Go)

12. G.L.O.W., created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch (Netflix)

13. The Golden Girls, created by Susan Harris (Hulu)

14. Good Girls Revolt, created by Dana Calvo (Amazon)

15. Great News, created by Tracey Wigfield (Hulu)

16. Grey's Anatomy, created by Shonda Rhimes (Netflix)

17. Fleabag, created by Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Amazon)

18. Happy Valley, created by Sally Wainwright (Netflix)

19. Jane the Virgin, created by Jennie Snyder Urman (Netflix, CW App)

20. Marvel's Jessica Jones, created by Melissa Rosenberg (Netflix)

21. The Mindy Project, created by Mindy Kaling (Hulu)

22. Miss Fisher's Murder Mysteries, co-created by Deb Cox and Fiona Eagger (Netflix)

23. New Girl, created by Liz Meriweather (Hulu)

24. One Mississippi, created by Tig Notaro and Diablo Cody (Amazon)

25. Orange Is the New Black, created by Jenji Kohan (Netflix)

26. The Path, created by Jessica Goldberg (Hulu)

27. Playing House, co-created by Jessica St. Clair and Lennon Parham (USA)

28. Power, created by Courtney Kemp Agboh (Starz)

29. Queen Sugar, created by Ava DuVernay (Hulu)

30. Scandal, created by Shonda Rhimes (Netflix)

31. Sweet/Vicious, created by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson (iTunes, Amazon)

32. Switched at Birth, created by Lizzy Weiss (Netflix)

33. UnReal, co-created by Sarah Gertrude Shapiro and Marti Noxon (Hulu)

34. Wynonna Earp, created by Emily Andras (Netflix)