Victims of sexual assault are speaking up in droves following the wave of sexual assault accusations lobbed at Harvey Weinsten and other powerful Hollywood figures, and the latest star to be accused is Jeremy Piven.

Piven, who currently stars on CBS' Wisdom of the Crowd, was the subject of a string of tweets from actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar, who said Piven groped her without consent multiple times. Bellamar says Piven cornered her in his trailer while on the set of Entourage and touched her breasts while commenting that they'd make a cute couple.

Bellamar also says Piven groped her again at the Playboy Mansion, and sent her "abusive" and "explicit" texts, texts that she claims Sprint is helping her track down for the record.


Piven has denied the allegations, telling Deadline: "I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

CBS released a statement on the matter, saying, "We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter."

Bellamar has had small roles in Suicide Squad and The Hangover III, and was featured in the reality shows Beverly Hills Nannies, Millionaire Matchmaker and Jersey Couture.

