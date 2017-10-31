Now Playing Wisdom of the Crowd: Jeremy Piven Is Very Excited About the Show's Technology

Victims of sexual assault are speaking up in droves following the wave of sexual assault accusations lobbed at Harvey Weinsten and other powerful Hollywood figures, and the latest star to be accused is Jeremy Piven.

Piven, who currently stars on CBS' Wisdom of the Crowd, was the subject of a string of tweets from actress and reality star Ariane Bellamar, who said Piven groped her without consent multiple times. Bellamar says Piven cornered her in his trailer while on the set of Entourage and touched her breasts while commenting that they'd make a cute couple.

Bellamar also says Piven groped her again at the Playboy Mansion, and sent her "abusive" and "explicit" texts, texts that she claims Sprint is helping her track down for the record.

Hey @jeremypiven! 'Member when you cornered me in your trailer on the #Entourage set? 'Member grabbing my boobies on the 🛋 without asking?? — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

'Member when I tried to leave; you grabbed me by the ass, looked at yourself in the mirror, & said what a 'beautiful couple' we made? #MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Jeremy Piven, on two occasions, cornered me & forcefully fondled my breasts & bum. Once at the mansion & once on set. #MeToo @AriMelber @CNN https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

And, don't try to deny it, sir. @HBO has us on 📼 together, & I'm sure @sprint has electronic back-ups of your abusive, explicit texts.#MeToo https://t.co/liD7irs0o0 — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 30, 2017

Sprint seems to be willing to help me find those explicit text mails you sent to me, @jeremypiven. Enough is ENOUGH with this 'ish. #MeToo https://t.co/xTzUjJlwbH — Ariane Bellamar (@ArianeBellamar) October 31, 2017



Piven has denied the allegations, telling Deadline: "I unequivocally deny the appalling allegations being peddled about me. It did not happen. It takes a great deal of courage for victims to come forward with their histories, and my hope is that the allegations about me that didn't happen, do not detract from stories that should be heard."

CBS released a statement on the matter, saying, "We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter."

Bellamar has had small roles in Suicide Squad and The Hangover III, and was featured in the reality shows Beverly Hills Nannies, Millionaire Matchmaker and Jersey Couture.