Andrew Kreisberg, executive producer on CW shows Arrow, Supergirl, DC's Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash has been suspended by Warner Bros. TV Group as the studio continues an investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior, according to Variety. He is accused of engaging in a pattern of alleged sexual harassment and inappropriate physical contact for years, based on accounts of 15 women and four men who've worked with him. Kreisberg has denied the allegations.

"We have recently been made aware of allegations of misconduct against Andrew Kreisberg," Warner Bros. TV Group said in a statement to Variety. "We have suspended Mr. Kreisberg and are conducting an internal investigation. We take all allegations of misconduct extremely seriously, and are committed to creating a safe working environment for our employees and everyone involved in our productions." Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter, who head the Berlanti Productions company in charge of Kreisberg's shows, also released a statement. "We have been encouraging and fully cooperating with the investigation into this by Warner Bros.," it read. "There is nothing more important to us than the safety and well-being of our cast, crew, writers, producers and any staff. We do not tolerate harassment and are committed to doing everything we can to make an environment that's safe to work in and safe to speak up about if it isn't."

Kreisberg, according to sources, allegedly touched people often without permission, asked for massages from female staffers, and kissed women without asking. There were also frequent remarks about women's appearances and attractiveness, sources allege. No one complained to HR for fear of reprisal, or out of doubts any consequences would occur.

There's no word yet on how his suspension will impact shows, but Kreisberg is most involved with The Flash and Supergirl, the latter of which has co-showrunners Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner on board.