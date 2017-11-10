That much-anticipated Arrowverse four-way crossover will once again bring your favorite spandex-wearing heroes together under one roof. This time, they'll come together for Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris's (Candice Patton) wedding celebration which won't go as planned when a gang of villains decides to crash the festivities.

In the official synopsis released by the CW, the heroes will ban together to stop them with the help of some special reinforcements. Citizen Cold (guest star Wentworth Miller), The Ray (guest star Russell Tovey), Felicity Smoak (guest star Emily Bett Rickards), Iris West and Alex Danvers (guest star Chyler Leigh) will fight alongside Arrow (Stephen Amell), The Flash (Gustin), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the Legends to take down these formidable foes.

The Flash: Has Caitlin Finally Handled Her Killer Frost Problem?

This year's four-part event takes place Monday, Nov. 27 and Tuesday, Nov. 28 starting at 8/7c on the CW. Arrow will air on a special night (Monday) for the occasion.

Catch Supergirl Mondays at 8/7c; The Flash and Legends of Tomorrow Tuesdays at 8/7c and 9/8c, respectively; and Arrow on Thursdays at 9/8c.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)