The fall comes with many beautiful things: sweater weather, new episodes of Outlanderand now an exclusive collection of wines named after your favorite show.

New York-based winery Lot18, in partnership with Sony Pictures Television, has released a set of six different wines inspired by the characters Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) from the award-winning novels written by Diana Gabaldon and adapted for Starz by Ron D. Moore.

We know you don't really need an excuse to drink Outlander-inspired booze, which you can order individually or in a set here, but wouldn't it be best to know what Outlander episodes these wines go best with? TV Guide went through the painstaking task of comparing the names, themes and flavors of the wines to the perfect corresponding Outlander episodes for this Outlander wine drinking episode guide just for you.

Red Jamie - Côtes du Rhône Rouge

Sam Heughan, Outlander

A Red Jamie is our favorite Jamie. This wine is described as following: "With a vibrant acidity and tannic structure keeping the flavors of red plum and blueberry in check, this red blend of 70% Syrah, 15% Carignane and 15% Grenache will have you surrendering after just a taste." This is our warrior wine, and the battlefield is your tongue.

Season 3, Episode 1, "The Battle Joined" -- There couldn't be a more "Red Jamie" episode than the hour focused on the Battle of Culloden. This is Jamie as the ultimate warrior and so his warrior beverage should be consumed with it.

Season 2, Episode 10, "Prestonpans" -- Remember that brief while when we thought the Jacobites might defeat the British? Again, Jamie rises to the occasion as a leader of the rebellion and manages to score an impressive victory for the Scots. This is the episode that made him a legend.

Season 1, Episode 15, "Wentworth Prison" -- There weren't too many battles going on in Season 1, but Jamie fought like hell to escape from Wentworth and make his way back to Claire. He didn't succeed, but you should have a vibrant drink to help you warm up for the darkness that comes after.

Mac Dubh - Pays d'Oc Syrah

Sam Heughan and Roman Berrux, Outlander

This wine is described as an "earthy, brooding French Syrah that embodies this dark version of Jamie. With plenty of concentration and blueberry flavor, this is an intense wine that grabs your attention and doesn't let go." Named after the nickname the Ardsmuir prisoners give to Jamie as their leader, it's also the heaviest and darkest wine of the bunch, so we've picked it for the darkest episodes.

Season 3, Episode 2, "Surrender" -- To survive a decade in a cave takes a strong man. This was definitely one of the darker periods in Jamie's life. He survived it, but he was clearly a beaten and broken man. Plus, you need a heavy drink to survive seeing Heughan with that beard.

Season 2, Episode 7, "Faith" -- This was the darkest episode of Season 2; you'll be pained to remember when Jamie and Claire lost their first child. It was heart wrenching to see them lose something so precious, especially at a time when they were so distant. Let your tears fall into a heavy drink for this hour.

Season 1, Episode 16, "To Ransom a Man's Soul" -- If you're talking about dark episodes of Outlander, it doesn't get any darker than the Season 1 finale. Jamie's rape is one of the most scarring set of scenes to ever air on television so you definitely need the heavy wine for this. And also hard liquor if you can take it.

La Dame Blanche - Pays d'Oc Viognier

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

That was rough, you guys. It's time to lighten things up with a Claire-inspired white wine "with a heady floral aroma that leads to peach and apricot flavors on the palate, all lifted by a vein of acidity." That sounds delightful!

Season 3, Episode 3, "All Debts Paid," -- If Jamie is going to escape prison looking for the White Witch, we should be drinking the wine named after her. This is also a Claire-heavy episode as she battles with Frank (Tobias Menzies) over the fate of their marriage, and let's face it, she's not the compassionate healer in those scenes as we know she can be.

Season 2, Episode 4, "La Dame Blanche," -- Of course this episode gets its namesake's wine. This is where Claire got her nickname and has to prove that her healing powers aren't that of magical measure. This is the most witch-like Claire gets, except for one other occasion...

Season 1, Episode 10, "By the Pricking of My Thumbs," -- There's nothing like consorting with witches to make people think that you are a witch. Drink up as Claire tries in vein to save her friend from being tried for witchcraft and ends up getting them both arrested.

A. Malcolm - Languedoc-la-clape Rouge

Sam Heughan, Outlander

Jamie Fraser is a lot of things. A warrior, a great lover, a father -- the list goes on. This particular wine celebrates his sound political mind though. You might assume he's just a ruggedly handsome highlander, but he also speaks French and knows diplomacy like the best of them. We need a wine that celebrates those more complex moments of Jamie and A. Malcolm does just that, because "...unassuming, at first, is this red wine from a small appellation in southern France. It becomes clear after experiencing the pure, black-red fruit nuances, however, that this is a charming, formidable wine."

Season 3, Episode 4, "Of Lost Things" -- Jamie has to navigate a lot in this episode. He's a simple stable man but he's being pursued by the lady of the house. He's a servant but ends up defending the family from a tyrant going off the handle. He becomes a father again but must still hide his Jacobite roots. It's all there in the layers and we need a complex wine to help us digest it all.

Season 2, Episode 3, "Useful Occupations and Deceptions" -- The French half of Season 2 was rife with politics, but Episode 3 saw Jamie playing mental chess with Bonnie Prince Charlie and eloquently worming himself into the rightful heir's inner circle. Touché, sir! We'll drink a glass to that.

Season 1, Episode 12, "Lallybroch" -- A return trip home would make you think of a relaxing time, but this is actually the first time Outlander fans get to see Jamie as the head of a house. He has to be one thing to Claire, another to his sister and yet another to the tenants that owe him rent. He is a master of wheeling and dealing.

Mo Nighean Donn - California Pinot Noir

Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan, Outlander

It's Outlander and it's about time we started to get sexy in this episode wine guide. Welcome Mo Nighea Donn, which comes with the label of an "earthy, seductive Pinot Noir, exhibiting flavors of black raspberry, forest floor and tea." Yeah, we can definitely get into that mood.

Season 3, Episode 5, "Freedom and Whisky" -- These are obviously going to be our tease episodes. Get all warmed up and then be prepared to drop your glass with the Claire and Jamie reunion cliffhanger at the end. You know you need this drink to help you survive the tension of her climbing up those stairs to him though.

Season 2, Episode 8, "The Fox's Lair" -- This is another reunion episode after Jamie and Claire survived the loss of Faith. They returned to Scotland and it finally felt like the two of them were on the same page again, and we saw the seductive side of both of them.

Season 1, Episode 11, "The Devil's Mark," -- Claire is freed from the witch trial and decides to tell Jamie everything about herself. We think this wine would go perfectly with the steamy campfire sexcapade that ensues after her confession. "I want to watch you," Jamie says. Gulp!

Sassenach - Languedoc-la-clape Rosé

Caitriona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Outlander

Our last wine has a bit of a double purpose. It embodies Claire as a stranger in new lands, but Sassenach is the only rosé in the set so we've saved it for some of Outlander's sexiest episodes. We know, this is what you came for.

Season 3, Episode 6, "A. Malcolm" -- Okay, we haven't seen this episode yet but we know it's the infamous "Print Shop Scene" and the epic reunion of Claire and Jamie after more than 20 years apart. Our bodies are ready, both for the episode and this wine to help us survive. Because what else would you drink while fanning yourself off from watching these two?

Season 2. Episode 2, "Through a Glass Darkly" -- This episode isn't really sexy, but it is all about being a Sassenach! Jamie and Claire arrive in France immediately to find themselves both like fish out of water. In the present timeline, Claire is trying to readjust to life in the modern era.

Season 1, Episode 7, "The Wedding" -- Whoever says they haven't treated themselves to this episode multiple times is a liar. This is the first time Jamie and Claire have sex, and they do it multiple times in increasingly intimate ways. It is one of the defining episodes of the series and we like the way it makes us feel, just like rosé.

Outlander returns Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8/7c on Starz. What are you drinking?