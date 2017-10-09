At long last, Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) are back together on Outlander.

Sunday night's episode saw the couple finally reunite after two decades year apart, with Jamie fainting at the sight of Claire walking into his print shop. The cliffhanger left fans wondering what will happen after Jamie wakes up, but they won't have to wait the two weeks until Outlander returns to get their first hints!

In a new teaser for the super-sized episode, Jamie and Claire don't waste any time before rekindling their heavily-delayed romance. However, they're not in the clear just yet. Though happily reunited, the pair will face another roadblock when Jamie's new business dealings jeopardize the couples' hopes for a simple life together. This comes after Claire already made one major sacrifice for her trek back through time: possibly never seeing their daughter Brianna (Sophie Skelton) ever again.

Unfortunately, you'll have to wait a few weeks to see the intimate affair in full. The show is taking a two-week break before returning with a special, extended 74-minute episode which promises to be well worth the wait.

Outlander returns Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8/7c on Starz.