Outlander finally delivered the reunion that fans have been waiting what seems like an eternity for.

However, it wasn't exactly what they had hoped for. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finally made her way through the stones and found Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) alive and well in the 18th century. She uttered two sentences to him before Jamie laid eyes on her and promptly collapsed to the floor.

And that's it. The credits rolled and it started to dawn on Outlander fiends they'd have to wait two more weeks to see how the rest of the reunion goes down. It was an incredibly mean tease, and they were not happy about it. Here are some of the best reactions to that cruel cliffhanger.

#Outlander Me having to wait 2 weeks for the next episode of @Outlander_STARZ . Brilliant television regardless! pic.twitter.com/Q2Ba8DQh5K — allanw90 (@aubtiger90) October 9, 2017

Could practically HEAR my heart beating out of my chest as @caitrionambalfe walked up the stairs! Now for the 2 week #Outlander wait 😭 — Lily McCall (@royalsunsetlily) October 9, 2017

Cruel to make us wait 2 weeks! Heard someone say it was foreplay! 😂 #ImpossibleChoices #Outlander — Eleanor (@txgal52) October 9, 2017

I thought droughtlander was over it's starting all over again😭 #Droughtlander I just need to see them together and their souls reunite — Lindsey (@TheBelleAddict) October 9, 2017

Me, trying to survive the next 2 weeks of #droughtlander 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/00BwIRnQnn — Shelley Saunders (@IamShelleys) October 9, 2017

My reaction to having to wait 2 more wks to finally see the reunion! WHY, but if Droughtlander didn't get me neither will this! #Outlander pic.twitter.com/ZiurpR5XuS — Elizabeth Feidler (@lizzybrooke) October 9, 2017

I have seen them today the fabulous print shop scene and then ...

😂#outlander pic.twitter.com/Mt2FP3YuXk — Mo ghraidh ♡ (@Sassenach_4ever) October 8, 2017

Fans are so good at Droughtlander you thought we could handle another one 😜 — Angela 💖🙎🏻🇦🇺 (@Angela1303) October 9, 2017

Outlander returns with the full print shop scene on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8/7c on Starz.