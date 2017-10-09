Outlander finally delivered the reunion that fans have been waiting what seems like an eternity for.

However, it wasn't exactly what they had hoped for. Claire (Caitriona Balfe) finally made her way through the stones and found Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) alive and well in the 18th century. She uttered two sentences to him before Jamie laid eyes on her and promptly collapsed to the floor.

And that's it. The credits rolled and it started to dawn on Outlander fiends they'd have to wait two more weeks to see how the rest of the reunion goes down. It was an incredibly mean tease, and they were not happy about it. Here are some of the best reactions to that cruel cliffhanger.

Outlander returns with the full print shop scene on Sunday, Oct. 22 at 8/7c on Starz.