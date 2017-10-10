Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

The Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) reunion Outlander fans have been waiting over a year for is almost here... but it won't be the sweeping romantic scene you're expecting. The estranged soulmates finally saw each other for the first time after 20 years apart in Sunday's cliffhanger, but the next episode, "A. Malcolm," will deliver one of the most anticipated scenes in Outlander history -- The Print Shop.

For non-book readers that are expecting Claire and Jamie to jump right back into their passionate affair they began over two decades ago, you might want to temper your expectations. It won't go as smoothly as we're used to seeing things go between these two.

"It's much more interesting that it's kind of awkward, kind of clumsy and kind of sweet," Balfe teases of the reunion. "It's like they're two teenagers seeing each other again and that was a really interesting flip for people that had aged so much since the last time they'd seen each other."

Wouldn't you get the giggles if you saw Jamie in an 18th Century suit and glasses? The reunion is definitely happening, but it looks like we're going to have to heart-eyes through some awkward fumbling first.

Outlander takes a week off and returns Sunday, Oct. 22 on Starz.