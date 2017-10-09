Outlander left fans with a tantalizing tease at the end of Sunday's episode.

After five episodes (and 20 years), Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) came face to face after she traveled back to the 18th century and walked into his print shop. But before we, or Jamie, could squeal at full volume that only dogs could hear, he faints and the episode ends.



We won't see their full reunion for two weeks (such a cruel tease, Starz), so to pass this Droughtlander, let's look back at some of TV's most satisfying reunions that also gave us all the feels.



11. Elena (Nina Dobrev) and Damon (Ian Somerhalder), The Vampire Diaries

Elena finally wakes up in the series finale after Bonnie (Kat Graham) breaks the spell, but her passionate kiss with Damon and reunion with the gang is tinged with sadness in the wake of Stefan's (Paul Wesley) death. Still, it was nice to know that Delena got their happily ever after.



10. Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar) and Angel (David Boreanaz), Angel

The most lump-in-your-throat-inducing of Buffy and Angel's reunions occurred in the sweeping romance of "I Will Remember You." After a battle with a demon renders Angel human, the couple shares a night of unbridled bliss together. But Angel realizes he's useless as a human and asks to turn back time to reverse his humanization. The catch? Buffy won't remember their time together. She blubbers that she'll never forget, but alas, when the clock hits the magic hour, their perfect night now exists only in Angel's memory. Listen closely and you can hear Boreanaz say "Sarah" instead of "Buffy" while comforting her.



9. Sam (Rob Lowe) and Josh (Bradley Whitford), The West Wing

We were robbed of three extra years of Sam and Josh' bromance when Lowe left in Season 4, but thankfully he returned for two episodes in the seventh and final season. After Matthew Santos' (Jimmy Smits) victory, Josh persuades his old pal to be his deputy chief of staff -- a full-circle moment and callback to Josh recruiting Sam to join Jed "The Real Thing" Bartlet's (Martin Sheen) first campaign. Sam even forces an overworked Josh to take a much-needed vacation -- because real friends won't let you kill your assistant over a Blackberry -- with this ultimatum: "I won't stay unless you go."



8. The Doctor (David Tennant) and Rose (Billie Piper), Doctor Who

Rose was stuck in a parallel universe for almost two seasons before reuniting in the penultimate episode of the fourth season. Their heart-swelling, dramatic run toward each other down what has to be the longest road on Earth is the stuff rom-coms are made of. But then that damn Dalek had to ruin everything.



7. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Sansa (Sophie Turner), Game of Thrones

After five years of near misses, death and all-around suffering, two Stark children finally reunited in Season 6, when Sansa arrives at Castle Black and embraces her half-bro in a long hug. What makes it even more powerful is the fact that outside of a brief group scene in which they don't speak in the pilot, Sansa and Jon Snow had never interacted onscreen before. The show had to do the work and table-setting of their relationship and shared history in absence of physical or verbal contact. Best of all, they were laughing and smiling for the first time in, like, ever.



6. Sydney (Jennifer Garner) and Will (Bradley Cooper), Alias

After Alias blew up its whole double agent premise in Season 2 and turned into a never-ending Rambaldi conspiracy puzzle, there was sadly no room for Will (we all know whose fault this is: Lauren Reed's). Scuttled to Witness Protection in Season 3, he returned in the fifth and final season, when Syd has to rescue him after he gets kidnapped. The action and suspense -- there's a bomb in his head! -- don't hold a candle to their bittersweet catch-up convo about their lost years: He's (about to be) engaged, she's a mom now. It ends with Will asking her to be his best man and declaring he would never trade their friendship to have a regular life. Because "there's only one Sydney Bristow." We're not crying, you are.



5. Michael (Steve Carell) and Dwight (Rainn Wilson), The Office

The World's Best Boss' return in the series finale was the worst-kept secret. Still, the prior knowledge did not sufficiently prepare us for the emotional roller coaster we went on when Jim (John Krasinski) surprises Dwight with his new best man, Michael. It was worth waiting for. (That's what she said.)



4. Penny (Sonya Walger) and Desmond (Henry Ian Cusick), Lost

Nothing beats Penny and Desmond's breathtaking long-distance phone call in "The Constant," which just made you learn for their reunion even more. It happened nine episodes later on Penny's boat. The disbelief, shock and relief in their faces when they finally lay eyes on each other after four long years? Goose. Bumps.



3. Kevin (Justin Theroux) and Nora (Carrie Coon), The Leftovers

Kevin and Nora's savage hotel room fight in Season 3's "G'Day Melbourne" shattered their (and our) hearts in a million little pieces, which made it all the more poignant watching them piece them back together in the series finale. Their literal and figurative dance around the decade-plus that had passed set the stage for Nora's grand, moving monologue about what happened to her after she went through the machine, and how she was afraid Kevin wouldn't believe her. Try not to cry when Kevin tells her "I believe you."



2. Doug (George Clooney) and Carol (Julianna Margulies), ER

After helping a family say goodbye to an end-stage ovarian cancer patient in the penultimate episode of Season 6, Carol tearfully tells her budding beau Luka (Goran Visnjic) she has to be with her soulmate before jetting off to Seattle. The implication that Doug and Carol will reunite would've been enough, but then we actually saw it. Their lakeside reunion was heartwarming, surprising and deeply gratifying in a way that few -- if any -- things on TV can be these days. Part of that was because producers managed to keep Clooney's cameo under wraps -- at his request as to not overshadow Margulies' final episode -- by sending a revised final cut to NBC minutes before broadcast, preventing executives from watching it. It was one of TV's best-kept secrets and the best send-off for County General's best couple.



1. Alicia (Julianna Margulies) and Kalinda (Archie Panjabi), The Good Wife

