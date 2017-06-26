After it was announced that Bachelor in Paradise would resume production following an internal investigation that found no evidence of misconduct, Corinne Olympios' team vowed to open up their own investigation into whether Olympios was sexually assaulted. Now, DeMario Jackson, who was at the center of the allegations, is gearing up to share his side of the story.

E! revealed that Jackson will sit down with Melanie Bromley to discuss the details of what happened in an interview set to air tonight, June 26, and Tuesday, June 27 at 7/6c and 11/10c on the network. He'll also address the events leading up to the incident as well as the fallout.

The Bachelor spin-off halted filming on June 11th after a producer filed a complaint with production company Warner Bros. alleging misconduct. On June 4th, Jackson and Olympios reportedly engaged in sexual activity while Olympios was too intoxicated to consent.

Both Jackson and Olympios have lawyered up, with Jackson claiming his "character and family name has been assassinated" amid the allegations. His lawyer also demanded that tapes of the incident be released in order to clear his name of any wrongdoing.

Olympios says she doesn't remember much of what happened on June 4th and referred to herself as a victim. "As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality," her statement read. "As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening."

Although a date has not been set, production on Bachelor in Paradise's fourth season could resume as early as later this week. It will air later this summer.

No official word yet on whether Jackson and Olympios will appear on the season, but probably not.