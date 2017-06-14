On Sunday, production on Bachelor in Paradise was shut down as production company Warner Bros. investigates an incident of alleged misconduct on set. A questionable sexual encounter happened between contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios, and investigators are working to determine if there was any wrongdoing by Jackson and/or producers.

Now Jackson has broken his silence on the matter, not commenting on the allegations, but wishing Olympios well and thanking fans for their support. ET caught him coming out of a Starbucks in Los Angeles and asked if he had anything to say.

"I have nothing to say. You know, Corinne's an awesome girl and that's all I have to say," Jackson said. To the fans, he added, "Love you all, thank you for the support."

Yesterday, host Chris Harrison urged fans to withhold judgement until the investigation is complete.

Bachelor in Paradise will not be returning this summer, and its fate beyond that is unclear.