Earlier this month, Bachelor in Paradisepulled the plug on production of the show's fourth season after an alleged incident of sexual misconduct took place between stars DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. Now, Jackson's attorney is speaking out, defending his client and claiming Jackson has been victimized by the rampant speculation surrounding what really occurred.

Jackson's lawyer Walter Mosley told Variety, "This has caused a lot of trauma -- both physical and emotional injury. It's been difficult for DeMario and his family. He's a celebrity for all the wrong reasons ... I have requested the tapes and I'm hoping to see the tapes next week. The tapes are the real facts needed to vindicate DeMario's name."

Jackson, who has been accused of engaging in sexual activity with Olympios when she was allegedly too intoxicated to consent, has called the reports surrounding the incident an "assassination" of his character. He also claims to have lost a job as a result of the allegations waged against him and maintains that video footage from the encounter may exonerate him once and for all.



At present, there are no criminal proceedings being brought against Jackson, but Olympios has also retained counsel. As she said in a statement last week, "I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

Olympios has reportedly also not been given access to screen the tapes of the evening just yet.

Jackson's attorney Mosley added that the availability of footage of the evening in question makes this a very unique case for him and all parties involved. He told Variety, "As a lawyer, oftentimes, you're in a case where it's a he-said-she-said and there are parties with conflicting stories, and every once in a while, you're gifted with a story that the entire thing is caught on camera," he says. "This is one of those rare occasions because they were shooting a reality television show. For 20 or 30 people to get it wrong or to miss something, for seasoned professionals over at Warner Bros. and ABC to get it wrong and for some third party who never saw the tape and who wasn't on set at the time of the incident to make an accusation -- as a lawyer, it's like Christmas."

Although Mosley assured the publication that his first goal as Jackson's representative is to clear his name of any wrongdoing, he has not ruled out legal action against any of the other parties involved in the matter.