Bachelor in Paradise's Corinne Olympios has broken her silence about what happened with her and fellow contestant DeMario Jackson that led to the shutdown of the show while Warner Bros. investigates the allegations of misconduct. She tells TMZ that she's a "victim." TMZ also reports that she's hired high-powered Hollywood lawyer Marty Singer to represent her, which probably means that a lawsuit is imminent.

In her statement to TMZ, Olympios says:

I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4. Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production. As a woman, this is my worst nightmare and it has now become my reality. As I pursue the details and facts surrounding that night and the immediate days after, I have retained a group of professionals to ensure that what happened on June 4 comes to light and I can continue my life, including hiring an attorney to obtain justice and seeking therapy to begin dealing with the physical and emotional trauma stemming from that evening.

Her attorney Marty Singer is one of Hollywood's top lawyers, who's been a fixer for a who's who of A-listers.

Jackson has not commented on the allegations other than to say Olympios is an "amazing girl" and to thank fans for their support, though an anonymous source who claims to have witnessed the scene told the Daily Mail that Jackson did nothing wrong and the tape will prove that. The Daily Mail also published a crew member's account that says Olympios "appeared to be unconscious" during the encounter.

Bachelor in Paradise shut down production on Sunday. Warner Bros. is conducting an internal investigation into allegations of misconduct. A field producer filed a complaint with the production company due to concern that Olympios was too drunk to consent to a sexual encounter. The show will not be returning this summer, and may not return at all.