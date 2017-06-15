DeMario Jackson is now claiming he's lost his job over the sexual misconduct allegations waged by a Bachelor in Paradise producer over the weekend.

The reality star told Inside Edition that he was fired from being an executive recruiter after the allegations that he sexually abused fellow Bachelor in Paradise contestant Corinne Olympios hit the news cycle.

"My character has been assassinated, my family name has been drug through the mud," Jackson told the site. "The only thing I want is for the truth to come out. I feel like the truth will be able to come out in those videos."

Is Bachelor in ParadiseCanceled?

Production on the fourth season of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down last weekend after a producer lodged a complaint of misconduct on the set following a sexual encounter between Jackson and Olympios in the resort hot tub on June 4, the first night of filming. Jackson is currently being accused of making sexual advances to Olympios while she was too drunk to consent. All of the contestants, including Jackson and Olympios, were sent home so that Warner Horizon Television could do a full investigation into the incident.

Both Jackson and Olympios have hired lawyers to represent them as the investigation continues. Jackson issued a statement on Wednesday, June 14 claiming that the show has painted him in a terrible light.

"It's unfortunate that my character and family name has been assassinated this past week with false claims and malicious allegations," DeMario said to E! News in the statement. "I will be taking swift and appropriate legal action until my name is cleared and, per the advice of legal counsel, will be seeking all available remedies entitled to me under the laws."

Chris Harrison Responds to Bachelor in Paradise Scandal

Olympios filed her own statement, claiming she is a victim and has hired a lawyer to help with next steps.

"I am a victim and have spent the last week trying to make sense of what happened on June 4," she said. "Although I have little memory of that night, something bad obviously took place, which I understand is why production on the show has now been suspended and a producer on the show has filed a complaint against the production."

Bachelor in Paradise Season 4 was originally scheduled to premiere on Aug. 8. ABC has yet to weigh in on whether the show will return or if the scandal will lead to a cancellation.