Bachelor in Paradisemay be resuming production, but the scandal involving two contestants is far from over.

Hours after ABC and Warner Bros. TV announced the investigation into any wrongdoing by contestants DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios on the first day of the series' shoot was completed -- and no misconduct was found -- Olympios' lawyer Martin Singer announced that his team would conduct its own independent investigation into the alleged misconduct that brought the series to a halt last week.

"It needs to be made crystal clear that production of Bachelor in Paradise was shut down because of multiple complaints received from BIP producers and crew members on the set," Singer said in a statement provided to The Hollywood Reporter. "It was not shut down due to any complaint filed by Corinne against anyone. It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard."

It's unclear if Singer's investigation poses a possibility of stopping production on the series again.

Bachelor in Paradise to Resume Production After Investigation Finds No Evidence of Misconduct

At the center of the investigation are allegations that Olympios was the victim of sexual assault following an alcohol-fueled tryst with Jackson in one of the resort's pools. A complaint was filed by a member of Bachelor in Paradise's production staff.

Warner Bros. issued a statement earlier today, explaining the reasoning for continuing on with the show. "Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy. Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show's policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants."

Should Bachelor in Paradise finish filming this season, ABC said it would air this summer but may not hit its intended August 8 date.