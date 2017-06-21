Yesterday, Warner Bros. announced that its investigation into sexual misconduct on the set of Bachelor in Paradise turned up nothing and Season 4 was going back into production.

Now, Variety is reporting that production could start later this week, though no date has been nailed down. The majority of the cast will return, allegedly minus Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson, the contestants at the heart of the investigation. Yesterday, Olympios' lawyer Marty Singer said that his team will be conducting its own investigation into whether Jackson sexually assaulted Olympios when she was too drunk to consent.

"It comes as no surprise that Warner Bros., as a result of its own internal investigation, would state that no wrong doing had occurred. Our own investigation will continue based on multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard," he said.

Variety's source also said that the show, which had been in a holding pattern since June 6 and shut down fully on June 11, will not be ready in time for its scheduled Aug. 8 premiere and will instead bow later in the summer on ABC.

Warner Bros. and representatives for Olympios and Jackson declined to confirm to TVGuide.com. An ABC rep said that it's possible that the show will premiere later in the summer.