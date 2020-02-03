Winning an Oscar is really exciting. I mean, I would not know because I do not currently have an Oscar to my name, but I imagine it's a really big deal. It's why people campaign for months and months ahead of the Academy Awards every single year without fail. Just look at how hard Leonardo DiCaprio went to secure that golden statuette!

Anyway, there have been 91 Best Picture winners since the Oscars began way back in the 1920s, and while we can argue forever about whether or not each film actually deserved to win that year, that is not why you're here. No, you want to know how and where you can stream all those Best Picture-winning films, from timeless classics like Casablanca to more recent winners like The Departed, and we're more than happy to tell you.

So, ahead of this year's Oscars, which will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, here is how you can watch every single previous Best Picture winner, organized by year.

(Disclosure: Links to retailers may earn money to support our work.)

Jump to: 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

All Quiet on the Western Front Photo: John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

Wings (1927/28)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Two combat pilots vie for the same woman in this silent romantic-action film, the first movie to win Best Picture.

The Broadway Melody (1928/29)

Watch it on: Amazon Prime, Vudu (rent or purchase)

One of the first musical motion pictures followed two sisters who move to New York City to make it on Broadway.

All Quiet on the Western Front (1929/30)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase), Internet Archive

The great anti-war film follows young German soldiers whose dreams of patriotism are shattered by the realities of war.

Jump to: 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

Gone with the Wind Photo: Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Cimarron (1930/31)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

One of the only Westerns to win Best Picture, Cimarron follows a couple who relocate to Oklahoma during one of the great land booms at the end of the 19th Century.

Grand Hotel (1931/32)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Internet Archive

A group of characters from different walks of life stay at a luxurious hotel.

Cavalcade (1932/33)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

This drama follows the lives of two English families from opposite ends of the class spectrum over four decades.

It Happened One Night (1934)

Watch it on: Crackle, Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

A spoiled heiress trying to get away from her family falls for a reporter on the hunt for a story.

Mutiny on the Bounty (1935)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

A ship captain comes under fire by his own crew while out on the high seas in this cherished adaptation of the book.

The Great Ziegfeld (1936)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase)

One of the earliest big musical dramas, this fictional portrayal of theatrical revue legend Florenz Ziegfeld Jr. centers on trapeze artists, a clown, and the ringleader.

The Life of Emile Zola (1937)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

This biography of French author Emile Zola, the founder of literary naturalism, is considered one of the greatest biographical films ever.

You Can't Take It With You (1938)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

The Frank Capra romantic comedy follows a wealthy man who falls for a woman from an eccentric family.

Gone With the Wind (1939)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Internet Archive, Vudu (rent or purchase)

The immensely popular and incredibly long epic tells the tale of two Southerners swept up in romance.

Jump to: 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

Casablanca Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis/Getty Images

Rebecca (1940)

Watch it on: Not currently available to stream

Alfred Hitchcock directed this thriller about a woman who marries an aristocrat but is haunted by his previous wife's presence.

How Green Was My Valley (1941)

Watch it on: YouTube, Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

John Ford's film about a Welsh coal mining family beat out Citizen Kane and The Maltese Falcon for Best Picture. Oops!

Mrs. Miniver (1942)

Watch it on: Criterion Channel, Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

A British family copes with World War II in this drama.

Casablanca (1943)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Internet Archive, Vudu (rent or purchase)

Here's looking at this film, in which Humphrey Bogart played an American in Morocco choosing between the woman he loves and helping her and her husband escape the occupied country.

Going My Way (1944)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Internet Archive, Vudu (rent or purchase)

Bing Crosby plays a young priest who takes over a church in New York City in this musical comedy-drama.

The Lost Weekend (1945)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Internet Archive, Vudu (rent or purchase)

Billy Wilder's film about an alcoholic writer on a four-day bender is still a brutal look at the dangers of booze.

The Best Years of Our Lives (1946)

Watch it on: Not currently available to stream

World War II vets return home to find that their lives and families have been changed forever.

Gentleman's Agreement (1947)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

A reporter pretends to be Jewish to cover a story on anti-Semitism, and learns about bigotry first-hand.

Hamlet (1948)

Watch it on: YouTube, Criterion Channel, Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Laurence Olivier's adaptation of the Bard's classic won him an Oscar for acting and directing, but Shakespeare purists weren't happy about some of the changes he made.

All the King's Men (1949)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

A corrupt politician rises to fame and falls back to Earth in this tale as old as time.

Jump to: 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

All About Eve Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images

All About Eve (1950)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

This heralded classic follows a young actress who maneuvers her way into the life and circle of friends of an aging actress, played by Bette Davis. It's the only movie to have four actresses nominated for Oscars.

An American in Paris (1951)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Three friends try to make it in Paris in this musical-comedy, and things get even more complicated when two of them fall for the same gal.

The Greatest Show on Earth (1952)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Charleton Heston and Jimmy Stewart star in this drama set against the backdrop of the Ringling Bros. circus.

From Here to Eternity (1953)

Watch it on: Criterion Channel, Crackle, Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

The lives of members of the American military stationed in Hawaii in the days leading up to the Attack on Pearl Harbor are documented in this war film.

On the Waterfront (1954)

Watch it on: YouTube, Crackle, Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Marlon Brando won an Oscar for portraying a former boxer-turned-longshoreman who witnesses corruption and violence among his union.

Marty (1955)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Ernest Borgnine stars in this romantic drama about two people who insist they've given up on love but fall for each other.

Around the World in 80 Days (1956)

Watch it on: YouTube, Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

An English adventurer bets that he can circumnavigate the globe in 80 days, and ends up on quite the journey!

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Crackle, YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

One of the all-time great war films stars Sir Alec Guinness as one of several P.O.W.s building a bridge for their Japanese captors.

Gigi (1958)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Musical romance during France's Belle Époque from director Vincente Minnelli.

Ben-Hur (1959)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

This historical epic starring Charlton Heston's grandness still impresses today.

Jump to: 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

West Side Story Photo: Ernst Haas/Getty Images

The Apartment (1960)

Watch it on: Amazon Prime, YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

This is one of the great romantic comedies, starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine and written and directed by Billy Wilder.

West Side Story (1961)

Watch it on: Starz, Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Have you met a girl named Maria? If you haven't, you should watch this iconic musical that transplants the story of Romeo and Juliet to 1950s Manhattan.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962)

Watch it on: Crackle, Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

All sumptuous historical epics get compared to the works of director David Lean; this film about British army officer T.E. Lawrence's adventures in the Middle East is why.

Tom Jones (1963)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase)

A rare true comedy to win Best Picture, driven by a winning performance by Albert Finney as a bastard nobleman whom all the ladies love, but who only has eyes for the unobtainable Sophie Western.

My Fair Lady (1964)

Watch it on: Not currently available to stream

Hopefully someday this classic musical starring Audrey Hepburn will be available to stream.

The Sound of Music (1965)

Watch it on: Disney+

The musical about the Von Trapp family is still a ton of fun for the whole family.

A Man for All Seasons (1966)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

This is a historical biopic about Sir Thomas More, who refused to place the king before God.

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

Watch it on: Amazon Prime, YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

This murder mystery set against the backdrop of the Civil Rights Movement contains an iconic performance by Sydney Poitier as Mister Tibbs.

Oliver! (1968)

Watch it on: Criterion Channel, Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Please sir, may I stream this classic musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist?

Midnight Cowboy (1969)

Watch it on: Amazon Prime, YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

"Ayy, I'm walkin' here!" is still the purest distillation of the New York City attitude, via Dustin Hoffman's hustler Ratso Rizzo, as he shows bumpkin Jon Voight the city's ropes.

Jump to: 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

The Godfather Photo: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Patton (1970)

Watch it on: Cinemax, Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

This biopic of General George S. Patton during WWII is also the winner of the Academy Award for Best Gigantic American Flag.

The French Connection (1971)

Watch it on: Hulu, Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Don't get caught picking your feet in Poughkeepsie; stream this crime classic.

The Godfather (1972)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Watch this iconic mafia epic on the day of your daughter's wedding.

The Sting (1973)

Watch it on: Starz, Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Is there any better onscreen duo than Paul Newman and Robert Redford? There is not. Watch them work in this classic con-men caper.

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

The second installment of the mob saga tells parallel stories in which Robert De Niro is Al Pacino's dad.

One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)

Watch it on: YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Fun fact: Michael Douglas won this mental hospital-set dramedy's Best Picture award, because he produced it, over a decade before he won his Best Actor Oscar for Wall Street.

Rocky (1976)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

They wouldn't have put up a statue of Rocky in Philadelphia if this boxing movie was bad.

Annie Hall (1977)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Still the best romantic comedy ever made, despite Woody Allen's successful campaign to ruin his own legacy and reputation.

The Deer Hunter (1978)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Semi-controversial opinion: This heavy Robert De Niro-led drama, and not Apocalypse Now or Full Metal Jacket, is the greatest movie about the Vietnam War.

Kramer vs. Kramer (1979)

Watch it on: Crackle, Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Before there was Marriage Story, there was this divorce drama starring Dustin Hoffman (the Adam Driver of his day) and Meryl Streep (the Meryl Streep of her day.)

Jump to: 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

Terms of Endearment Photo: Paramount Pictures/Getty Images

Ordinary People (1980)

Watch it on: Amazon Prime, YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

This family drama redefined Mary Tyler Moore's career and started Timothy Hutton's (he's still the youngest-ever recipient of the Best Supporting Actor Oscar at the age of 20).

Chariots of Fire (1981)

Watch it on: HBO, Amazon Prime, YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

One of the more random Best Picture winners, best remembered now for its iconic score, tells the story of two Olympic runners in 1924.

Gandhi (1982)

Watch it on: Crackle, Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Richard Attenborough directed this biopic of the Indian independence leader.

Terms of Endearment (1983)

Watch it on: Criterion Channel, Amazon Prime, Pluto TV, YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

James L. Brooks went beast mode at this Oscars ceremony, winning Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Screenplay for this family dramedy.

Amadeus (1984)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

This historical biopic about Mozart was recently added to the National Film Registry at the Library of Congress.

Out of Africa (1985)

Watch it on: Cinemax, Amazon (rent or purchase), YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

An epic romance starring Meryl Streep and Robert Redford.

Platoon (1986)

Watch it on: Amazon Prime, Showtime, YouTube (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Uncontroversial opinion: Oliver Stone's war drama is the weakest of the major Vietnam movies (though it's still very good).

The Last Emperor (1987)

Watch it on: Cinemax, Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

This biopic of Puyi, the titular last emperor of China, was the first Western movie to film in the Forbidden City.

Rain Man (1988)

Watch it on: Amazon Prime, Vudu (free with ads)

After the death of his father, a young man discovers he has a brother, an autistic savant, he didn't know about.

Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Netflix (as of 2/1), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Written by Alfred Uhry and based on his play of the same name, this comedy explores the friendship between an eccentric Jewish woman and a black widower over many years.

Jump to: 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

Forrest Gump Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Getty Images

Dances With Wolves (1990)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Starz, Vudu (rent or purchase)

An adaptation of the book of the same name, this Western tells the story of a Union Army lieutenant and his relationship with the Native Americans (and a wolf!) he encounters on the frontier.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991)

Watch it on: Amazon Prime, Vudu (rent or purchase)

An adaptation of Thomas Harris' novel, this psychological horror film follows an FBI trainee as she seeks advice from an imprisoned cannibalistic serial killer to catch another creepy murderer.

Unforgiven (1992)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

A former outlaw returns for one last job in Clint Eastwood's final Western.

Schindler's List (1993)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Starz, Vudu (rent or purchase)

A profound film about a real German businessman who saved more than a thousand Jews during the Holocaust by employing them in his factories.

Forrest Gump (1994)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Starz, Vudu (rent or purchase)

Tom Hanks stars as a slow-witted but ultimately kind and good man who, without meaning to, influences various events throughout American history.

Braveheart (1995)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Mel Gibson stars as William Wallace and gives a rousing speech about freedom/leads the Scots in their attempt to overthrow their English rulers.

The English Patient (1996)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Showtime, Vudu (rent or purchase)

Set at the end of World War II and based on the novel of the same name, this film follows a badly burned soldier whose identity and involvement in a love affair is revealed as he tells the young nurse caring for him his story.

Titanic (1997)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

A whirlwind romance ends abruptly when an iceberg sinks the Titanic and Rose doesn't move over on a door so Jack can fit.

Shakespeare in Love (1998)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Showtime, Vudu (rent or purchase)

This film, which depicts Shakespeare falling in love while writing Romeo and Juliet, controversially beat out Saving Private Ryan to take home the Oscar.

American Beauty (1999)

Watch it on: Amazon Prime, Netflix, Vudu (rent or purchase)

A man suffers a mid-life crisis and develops an obsession with his daughter's best friend in this Sam Mendes film.

Jump to: 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

The Departed Photo: Warner Bros/Everett Collection

Gladiator (2000)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Russell Crowe portrays a betrayed Roman general who rises through the ranks of the gladiatorial arena to avenge the murders of his family and the former emperor.

A Beautiful Mind (2001)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Starz, Vudu (rent or purchase)

Russell Crowe portrays Nobel Laureate John Nash in this biographical film that follows the mathematician and how his paranoid schizophrenia affects him and those around him.

Chicago (2002)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Cinemax, Vudu (rent or purchase)

An adaptation of the Jazz Age stage musical about two female murderers awaiting trial.

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Netflix, Vudu (rent or purchase)

The fight for Middle-earth concludes in the final installment of Peter Jackson's adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's sprawling fantasy epic.

Million Dollar Baby (2004)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Clint Eastwood is a boxer trainer trying to atone for his past by training an amateur boxer.

Crash (2005)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Netflix, Vudu (rent or purchase)

A controversial win, this film involves lots of incidents related to cars in Los Angeles.

The Departed (2006)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Netflix, Vudu (rent or purchase)

A cop pretends to be a criminal and a criminal pretends to be a cop in Martin Scorsese's Boston-set crime drama.

No Country for Old Men (2007)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Starz, Vudu (rent or purchase)

Joel and Ethan Coen's adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel involving a deadly game of cat and mouse.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Cinemax, Vudu (rent or purchase)

After being accused of cheating on a popular game show, a young man from the slums of Mumbai recounts the incidents from his life that allowed him to know the answer to every question.

The Hurt Locker (2009)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), HBO, Vudu (rent or purchase)

The first Best Picture winner from a female director, it follows an Iraq War Explosive Ordnance Disposal team.

Jump to: 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

Moonlight Photo: A24/Amazon

The King's Speech (2010)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Showtime, Netflix, Vudu (rent or purchase)

Colin Firth plays future King George VI, who learns to cope with his stammer after seeing a speech therapist.

The Artist (2011)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

A black-and-white film that tells the story of an older silent film star, his dog, and a young actress as Hollywood transitions to "talkies."

Argo (2012)

Watch it on: Amazon (purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Directed by Ben Affleck, it tells the story of how the CIA rescued six Americans from Iran under the guise of filming a movie.

12 Years a Slave (2013)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

An adaptation of the memoir by a free African American from New York who was kidnapped and sold into slavery.

Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) (2014)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

Michael Keaton should have won the Oscar for his performance as a Hollywood star known for portraying a superhero trying to launch a Broadway show in this film.

Spotlight (2015)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Showtime, Vudu (rent or purchase)

A true story, the film follows The Boston Globe's Spotlight team as they investigate the child sex abuse by Roman Catholic priests in Boston.

Moonlight (2016)

Watch it on: Amazon (rent or purchase), Netflix, Vudu (rent or purchase)

A coming-of-age film about one man's journey of discovering his sexuality and identity, told through three stages of his life.

The Shape of Water (2017)

Watch it on: Amazon (purchase), Vudu (rent or purchase)

A romantic fantasy film telling the story of a woman who falls in love with a human-like amphibian.

Green Book (2018)

Watch it on: Amazon (purchase), Showtime, Vudu (rent or purchase)

A controversial Best Picture winner, this biographical film tells the story of a friendship between an African American musician and his white driver and bodyguard as they tour the South.

Jump to: 1920s | 1930s | 1940s | 1950s | 1960s | 1970s | 1980s | 1990s | 2000s | 2010s

(Disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.)