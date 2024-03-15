Spring TV Preview: The Season's 27 Most Anticipated Shows

It truly has been a treacherously long and cold winter, which means we've all collectively earned this year's very exciting spring TV lineup. The coming months will bring us a wide-ranging collection of intriguing new series (3 Body Problem, Ripley, Mary & George), a host of returning favorites (Interview with the Vampire, Bridgerton, Evil), and a ton of star power (Robert Downey Jr. in The Sympathizer, Colin Farrell in Sugar, the entire cast of Palm Royale). If you want to know what shows you should be keeping on your radar this season, you've come to the right place.

Kate Winslet, The Regime Miya Mizuno/HBO

If you like HBO dramas about wealthy, powerful, terrible people, you're in luck (again). The Regime, created by Succession writer Will Tracy, is a political satire set in the palace of a modern European regime as it begins to crumble over the course of a year. Kate Winslet stars as the chancellor of that fictional government, whose viciousness behind closed doors gives Winslet plenty to feast on. The highlight of the series is her odd-couple dynamic with Matthias Schoenaerts as the corporal assigned to cater to the chancellor's whims. Stephen Frears (A Very English Scandal) directs, and Martha Plimpton, Andrea Riseborough, Guillaume Gallienne, and Hugh Grant round out the cast. Sharpen your knives for this one. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer] [Review]

Extraordinary Season 2 (March 6, Hulu)

One of the best new comedies of 2023 is a show you probably never heard about, because for whatever reason, Hulu didn't feel the need to promote it. But the British comedy about a young woman who lives in a world where everyone gets a superpower at the age of 18 — except for her — ranks among the best superhero satire shows, alongside The Boys and Peacemaker. Add the complexities of being a single woman and Gen Z-ers trying to find their identity, and it stands on its own, far from the violence and toilet humor of the others. The excellent cast only gets better with the addition of The Mighty Boosh's Julian Barratt, and after one season of the series tinkering with what works, Season 2 feels even more super. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Boat Story Season 1 (March 12, Freevee)

This British crime show features desperate people doing drug deals, extreme violence against any and all, and literal backstabbing among England's worst, but what sets Boat Story apart from other shows of its kind is that it's cheekier than a chipmunk. Written and directed by Harry and Jack Williams, the busy sibling duo behind The Missing and The Tourist, Boat Story is narrated like a fable and goes to extra lengths for gags as it tells the story of two strangers — played by Timeless' Paterson Joseph and Breeders' Daisy Haggard — who happen upon a massive stash of cocaine and decide to sell it for money. The problem is that the nose candy belonged to someone else, and they're none too happy that they lost it. What ensues is a Snatch-like crime caper that smashes genres together into a fun-filled dark comedy. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Girls5eva Season 3 (March 14, Netflix)

The Tina Fey-Robert Carlock-produced comedy is finally returning after announcing approximately 50 years ago that Season 3 would move from Peacock to Netflix. Just kidding, but it has been a while! Season 3 finds the four ladies of the one-hit wonder '90s girl group Girls5eva, played by Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Busy Philipps, and Paula Pell, taking their show on the road as they embark on a comeback tour. They're gonna be famous 5eva... or at least on Netflix 5eva. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]

Finally, a Big Little Lies for Florida. Apples Never Fall, based on the bestselling novel by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, stars Sam Neill and Annette Bening as Stan and Joy Delaney, a married couple of former tennis coaches who've just sold their successful Florida tennis academy and are uneasily adjusting to retirement. When a wounded young woman knocks on their door one night, it sets off a chain of events that lead to Joy's disappearance, forcing the Delaneys' adult kids (Jake Lacy, Alison Brie, Conor Merrigan-Turner, and Essie Randles) to confront the family's secrets. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Invincible Season 2 Part 2 (March 14, Prime Video)



Part 1 of Invincible Season 2 wrapped up in late November 2023, leaving us to endure a long midseason break during the winter months. But with spring comes the back half of Invincible's second season. The story picks up with Mark (Steven Yeun) at a crossroads, as the Viltrumites have captured his father, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons), and given Mark an ultimatum: Conquer the Earth or face deadly consequences. With only four episodes to go, this season feels like it's just getting started. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Manhunt (March 15, Apple TV+)

Playing Abraham Lincoln — and nailing his surprisingly reedy voice — is a rite of passage for actors of a certain stature. In Manhunt, it's Hamish Linklater's turn to put on Lincoln's top hat, though the Apple TV+ limited series is less focused on Lincoln's life than it is on his death. The historical drama digs into the aftermath of Lincoln's assassination, following his secretary of war, Edwin Stanton (Tobias Menzies), as he leads the hunt for John Wilkes Booth (Anthony Boyle). -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]





Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale Apple TV+

Palm Royale (March 20, Apple TV+)

Before we even get to what Palm Royale is about, let's take a look at the cast list, which features Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Ricky Martin, Josh Lucas, Leslie Bibb, Amber Chardae Robinson, Allison Janney, Kaia Gerber, Julia Duffy, Mindy Cohn, Bruce Dern, and Carol Burnett. A lineup that fabulous could sell a lesser show than this, but it helps that the premise lives up to the sparkly promise of the ensemble: The series follows a social climber named Maxine Simmons (Wiig) as she tries everything to break into Palm Beach high society in 1969, a time of massive upheaval in American culture. And again, it's got both Ricky Martin and Carol Burnett. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]

Do you believe in second chances? I do, which is why I'm looking forward to the first show from David Benioff and D.B. Weiss since they massacred the final seasons of Game of Thrones. This time, the book they're adapting is complete, and it's a doozy: Cixin Liu's science fiction novel The Three-Body Problem, a sprawling, multiple-timeline story about a growing threat from a cold, cold place that divides a world into good and evil. Hmmm, OK, that sounds a bit like Game of Thrones, but swap out White Walkers for aliens. Here's everything we know about the series. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Ramy Youssef: More Feelings (March 23, HBO)

Ramy Youssef, the titular Ramy from Ramy, returns to HBO with his second stand-up special, More Feelings (the first, from 2019, was titled Feelings — you get it). Per HBO's official description, the special finds the comedian presenting "his unique reflections on our divided world." The very short trailer, which is actually more of a 30-second excerpt of one joke, is already very funny, as Youssef expresses that he is "done apologizing" to Islamophobes. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Time Season 2 (March 27, BritBox)

The BBC's acclaimed prison drama — streaming exclusively in the U.S. on BritBox — moves to a women's prison for Season 2, but those looking for moments of uplifting dramedy like in Orange Is the New Black shouldn't be fooled: This is more like HBO's legendarily gritty Oz. Leading the way in Season 2 are Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who) as a mom who gets thrown in the clink for fiddling with her electricity meter and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us) as an addict whose most recent incarceration comes with a new problem, and both are spectacular, particularly Ramsey, who puts every ounce of her being into a heartbreaking performance that's one of the best of the year. It's just three episodes of spotlighting a broken justice system through the eyes of three women, but each of the episodes is heavy enough to leave welts. -Tim Surette [Trailer]

Based on the bestselling novel by Georgia Hunter and inspired by the true story of the author's family, this historical limited series follows a Polish Jewish family separated at the start of World War II as they struggle against the odds to survive and reunite. Joey King and Logan Lerman star as siblings Halina and Addy Kurc; Lerman's character, Addy, a composer, is based on Hunter's grandfather. The subject matter is heavy, but King said at the Television Critics Association winter press tour that this Holocaust drama is ultimately optimistic, explaining, "It deals with a lot of pain and suffering and sadness, but there is a lot of hope in this show." Erica Lipez, executive producer of Max's Julia and Apple TV+'s The Morning Show, serves as showrunner; Hamilton and Fosse/Verdon director Thomas Kail directs. -Kelly Connolly [Trailer]



Jerrod Carmichael Reality Show (March 29, HBO)

What do you do after winning an Emmy for an intensely vulnerable comedy special? If you're Jerrod Carmichael, you make yourself the subject of a reality show. HBO describes it as "a darkly funny documentary series about Jerrod's tumultuous quest for love, sex, and truth," which seems to get at only a small part of what Carmichael is trying to accomplish, if the show's trailer is anything to go by. From uncomfortable conversations with his parents about his sexuality (Carmichael came out as gay in his 2022 special Rothaniel) to his experiences with dating, the comedian is to laying it all on the table for us to see as he uses this series to "self Truman Show" himself. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Ripley (April 4, Netflix)

The true heads have been waiting for this — colloquially known as "the Andrew Scott Ripley show" — for a while. First announced in 2019 and set to air on Showtime, Ripley was eventually picked up by Netflix and will finally premiere this spring. A limited series adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's novel The Talented Mr. Ripley (which was previously adapted into the 1999 Matt Damon film), Ripley stars Andrew Scott as the titular conman as he travels from New York to Italy to help convince a wealthy man's layabout son to return from an extended vacation. And, well, you probably know the rest — but if you don't, I won't spoil the dark and twisted web Ripley leaves in his wake here. Johnny Flynn, Dakota Fanning, and John Malkovich co-star alongside Scott. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]





Julianne Moore and Nicholas Galitzine, Mary & George Starz

Mary & George (April 5, Starz)

What's better than a deliciously outrageous period piece? The historical series stars Julianne Moore as a desperate countess who, terrified of losing her fortune and social standing, transforms her son (Nicholas Galitzine) into the ideal lover for King James I (Tony Curran). Together, mother and son scheme, deceive, and murder their way to power. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Sugar (April 5, Apple TV+)

Colin Farrell detective show? Colin Farrell detective show! Say less! OK, fine, I'll say a little more: Colin Farrell stars in and executive produces this series about a detective tracking the mysterious disappearance of the beloved granddaughter of a legendary Hollywood producer. -Allison Picurro [Trailer]



Fallout (April 11, Prime Video)

Bethesda Game Studios' popular franchise looks to follow in the footsteps of The Last of Us as game-to-TV adaptations that don't totally suck. This one is in the hands of Westworld's Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and stars Yellowjackets' Ella Purnell and Justified's Walton Goggins in a story of survival in a post-nuclear apocalypse, in a retrofuturistic, alternate Los Angeles full of mutants, mech suits, and opportunists. Based on the trailer, the games' sly and dark sense of humor looks to be intact, so grab your Pip-Boy and get ready. -Tim Surette [Trailer]



Heartbreak High Season 2 (April 11, Netflix)

As long as teens make dumb mistakes and hopefully learn from them, we'll always have the high school drama, and Heartbreak High — winner of a 2023 International Emmy — is one of the best to come out in the last decade. The first season focused on the friendship breakup between two girls and the development of a sex education class designed to curb hormonal energy. A remake of the mid '90s series that aired in Australia, the new version is updated with today's teens' problems, like gender identity and sexual fluidity, while also sticking with the classics of overbearing parents, bullying, and sex. But it's the characters, unlikely positive support systems, and earnestness that make Heartbreak High a more rewarding watch than the gratuitous Euphoria or the cheeky Sex Education. Season 2 adds a new P.E. teacher and a celibacy-pushing new classmate, and hopefully Ca$h gets out of trouble with the police following one of the most romantic arrests in TV history. -Tim Surette





Hoa Xuande, The Sympathizer Hopper Stone/HBO

The Sympathizer (April 14, HBO)

During an onslaught of HBO and Max news and trailer drops last April that included True Detective, The Penguin, and a new Harry Potter series, it was The Sympathizer that caught my eye the most. The adaptation of Viet Thanh Nguyen's book follows a conflicted spy for the Communist party in Vietnam over the course of his life, and mixes dark humor with espionage thrills during the Cold War. Hoa Xuande stars as the unnamed protagonist, with Sandra Oh and Robert Downey Jr. supporting. -Tim Surette [Teaser]



The Big Door Prize Season 2 (April 24, Apple TV+)



Few shows can claim to be as cosmic and cozy as Apple TV+'s The Big Door Prize, a delightful small-town relationship comedy with a sci-fi mystery at its center. When the town of Deerfield discovers a mysterious machine in a local market that supposedly tells users their life potentials, the citizens see their lives turned upside down as unspoken desires take over, jealousies emerge, and people break out of their shells with new confidence. Season 1 left plenty of questions unanswered — where did this machine come from, anyway? — but that was by design, as the wacky townspeople come first in this character-driven dramedy that stars Chris O'Dowd, Gabrielle Dennis, Josh Segarra, and Crystal Fox. -Tim Surette



The Veil (April 30, FX)

Elisabeth Moss and Yumna Marwan star in this thriller series about a pair of women engaged in a globe-trotting game of cat and mouse. FX's official synopsis is just enigmatic enough to be intriguing: "One woman has a secret, the other a mission to reveal it before thousands of lives are lost." A recent Vanity Fair preview revealed a little more, with creator Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) comparing the leads' dynamic to Thelma & Louise. Josh Charles and Dali Benssalah also star. -Allison Picurro



Acapulco Season 3 (May 1, Apple TV+)

Short on cash for a tropical vacation but still want an excuse to drink something with a tiny umbrella in it? Acapulco is television's ultimate getaway TV show, a comedy that not only transports you to the sunny warmth and sandy beaches of Mexico, but also to the pastel-plastered era of the 1980s, when young local Maximo (Enrique Arrizón) works his way up the corporate ladder at a posh tourist resort while juggling relationships with his coworkers. In Season 3, the dual-timeline bilingual comedy follows a grown-up Maximo (Eugenio Derbez) as he returns to the resort in current day, and young Maximo as he shoots his shot with Julia (Camila Perez), again. -Tim Surette



Hacks Season 3 (May 2, Max)

Sequins for spring? Groundbreaking. Jean Smart's Deborah Vance is back — and as fabulously dressed as ever — in a new season of Hacks, which picks up a year after comedy diva Deborah and writer Ava (Hannah Einbinder) parted ways. Deborah is riding high after the success of her standup special, while Ava is chasing new opportunities in L.A., but they just can't seem to stay out of each other's orbits. Show biz is a small world after all. New guest stars this season include Helen Hunt, Christina Hendricks, Christopher Lloyd, Dan Bucatinsky, George Wallace, and Tony Goldwyn. -Kelly Connolly [Teaser]





Jacob Anderson and Delainey Hayles, Interview with the Vampire Larry Horricks/AMC

Interview with the Vampire Season 2 (May 12, AMC)

In the words of Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian), "What happened next?" We're so close to finding out — or at least finding out what Louis (Jacob Anderson) and, most crucially, Armand (Assad Zaman) say happened next. After recounting how he "killed" Lestat (Sam Reid) at the end of Season 1, Season 2 begins with Louis regaling Daniel with stories from the tumultuous period he and Claudia (now played by Delainey Hayles, replacing Bailey Bass) spent in Paris with the Théâtre des Vampires troupe, which also happens to be where he first met Armand. Here's everything else we know about Season 2. -Allison Picurro [Teaser]



Bridgerton Season 3 (May 16, Netflix)

Since the start of Bridgerton, Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) has harbored feelings for Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). Season 3 will finally explore this friends-to-lovers relationship, and make Penelope — who is secretly Lady Whistledown — the subject of her own gossip column. Bridgerton is based on Julia Quinn's historical romance novels, and the first two seasons chronologically followed the love stories in the original titles. Season 3 skips the third book, An Offer From a Gentleman, which is focused on Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson), and adapts the fourth, Romancing Mister Bridgerton. It's #Polin time. And we'll be spending two months at the ton, because Bridgerton Season 3 launches in two parts: on May 16 and June 13. -Kat Moon [Teaser]



Outer Range Season 2 (May 16, Prime Video)

Season 1 of Josh Brolin's oddball time-traveling neo-Western was a hoot but still had plenty of room for improvement, so we're high on Season 2 after a change of showrunners — creator and TV newbie Brian Watkins was replaced by industry vet Charles Murray between seasons — and a promise of delivering answers to this deliciously crackpot drama that meandered through the ether in its debut outing. The show's main engine remains: Brolin's cowboy Royal Abbott has found a hole in the ground that spits those who go into it into another time period. But with plenty of secrets revealed and other unexplained phenomena introduced (Black ooze! Stampeding bison! Long-lost relatives appearing out of thin air!) toward the end of Season 1, the story feels like it's just getting started. -Tim Surette



Evil Season 4 (May TBD, Paramount+)

This news is a little bit evil: Everyone's favorite show about demonic possession (and one of our favorite shows, period) is ending with its fourth season. As co-creators Robert and Michelle King put it in a statement, "We will miss this show and cast. In many ways it was a dream project, but sadly evil will outlast Evil." But trust Evil to make the best of it: The Paramount+ procedural is getting four "bonus" episodes (on top of the full 10-episode season already filmed) to end the series in style. It's tempting to say fans will get closure, but on a show as gleefully chaotic as this one, closure might not be the point. What we do know is that Kristen (Katja Herbers), David (Mike Colter), and Ben (Aasif Mandvi) have plenty more bizarre cases to assess, involving the likes of possessed pigs, an evil relic, and a dance muse. Meanwhile, Leland (Michael Emerson) is trying to bring a baby antichrist into the world — using Kristen's missing egg. So that should be easy to wrap up. -Kelly Connolly [Teaser]