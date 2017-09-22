The adventures of Will & Grace aren't over yet!

The reboot of the sitcom will premiere on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c on NBC. That makes it part of NBC's Thursday night lineup, with two hours of comedy that includes Superstore, The Good Place and Great News, followed by Chicago Fire.

If watching shows online is your thing, new episode of Will & Grace will be available on Hulu the day after they air on NBC. What's more, Hulu recently announced that it was the exclusive streaming destination for past seasons of Will & Grace, the first time the sitcom has been available to stream. Past seasons are available now, so what are you waiting for?

The new version of Will & Grace promises to be in the vein of the original series, discussing topical subjects such as politics as food for thought, while also keeping things light. Jane Lynch and Andrew Rannells are scheduled to guest star at some point in the season, as well.

As for that "series finale" that aired in 2006? Just pretend the events of the finale -- Will and Grace had kids in their respective relationships, for example -- never happened because the show is resetting back to its normal formula.

And don't worry about this being one and done. NBC has already renewed the reboot for a second season.