One of the biggest questions surrounding the Will & Grace revival has been how they would address that controversial series finale.

The May 2006 send-off saw Grace (Debra Messing) married to Leo (Harry Connick Jr.) and raising their daughter, Leila. Meanwhile, Will (Eric McCormack) rekindled his romance with Vince (Bobby Cannavale) and together, they had a son named Ben. The finale also revealed that Will and Grace hadn't spoken to each other in two decades, a shock to fans who tuned in to see their friendship week after week.

"We spent most of our time trying to figure out what would be the way to make the show the best version of itself coming back after 11 years," co-creator and executive producer Max Mutchnick explained to Entertainment Weekly. "That finale really caused us a lot of grief. You write a finale because a show is over. You never think that it's coming back again."

Now, Mutchnick and Kohan are using their second chance to right a few wrongs. When the show returns this fall, it will be as if most of the events in the series finale never happened.

"When the decision was made to bring the series back, we were like, well, we left them with kids, right?" co-creator and executive producer David Kohan added. "And if they have children, then it has to be about them being parents, 'cause presumably it would be a priority in their lives. And if it wasn't a priority in their lives, then they're still parents, they're just bad parents, right? We frankly did not want to see them being either good parents or bad parents. We wanted them to be Will and Grace."

While they won't have kids, Harry Connick Jr. will reprise his role as Grace's ex, Leo. However, it's unclear if Bobby Cannavale will be returning as well. Either way, we're just glad to see Will, Grace, Jack (Sean Hayes) and Karen (Megan Mullally) back to their old selves.

