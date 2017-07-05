The stars of Will & Grace can't contain their excitement in this new promo for the NBC revival.

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally's chemistry is on full display in the latest teaser, which -- be warned -- includes no actual footage from the upcoming ninth season. What it does include, however, is 40 seconds of the stars dancing around to James Brown's "I Got the Feelin'" while doing playful poses, straddling chairs and even Jack and Karen making out.

In short, this promo is straight out of NBC's Must-See TV days. And you know what? We aren't really complaining. Although we hope aspects of the original Will & Grace will have evolved for the revival, there is a comfort to be found in the promo's delightfully throwback quality (even if it verges on cheesiness).

Will & Grace returns to NBC on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c.

