NBC's Will & Grace revival has been renewed for another season. NBC president Bob Greenblatt announced the good news at the Television Critics Association's summer press tour on Thursday.

In addition to the news that the Will & Grace will return for 13 episodes next year, Greenblatt also revealed that NBC has ordered an additional four episodes of the revival's first season, which will premiere this fall.

NBC originally ordered 10 episodes of the revival and then added an extra two episodes in April. With the announcement of the additional four, that brings the grand total of Will & Grace's first revival season to 16 episodes.

Original stars Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally will all return for the second season of the revival, which will mark the tenth season of the series in total.

Will and Grace makes its grand return to television on Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c on NBC.