One of the best parts of watching Will & Grace back in the day was picking up on the not-so-subtle political and pop-culture references in each episode. Now, with the world in a new mess what seems like every day, there's plenty of fodder for the revival to work with.

According to Debra Messing, prepare for even more real-world tie-ins this time around.

"We are absolutely going to do what Will & Grace always did," Debra Messing told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour. "Which is to be provocative and sassy and to make people laugh out loud by shining a light on what's happening right now in our country, whether or not it's politically or pop-culture or socially."

Will & Grace Mega Buzz: Are Grace and Leo Back Together?

On top of just commenting on the political climate or what happened on Dancing With the Stars in any given week, Messing also hopes that the revival will start a dialogue in places that need it.

"I hope that we make people laugh out loud so hard that they pee," she says, "But that it also -- hopefully -- will make people pause for a second and think perhaps in a new way or at least be open to thinking in a new way."

Will & Grace returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c on NBC.