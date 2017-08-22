Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Now that the Will & Grace revival is passing off that series finale as one big dream, will Grace (Debra Messing) and Leo (Harry Connick Jr.) be together when the show returns? Don't count on it!

When asked about her hopes for Grace this season, Messing seemed to confirm that the now-successful interior designer will be single when we see her again. "I hope that we see her dating because that's always fun," she told TV Guide.

Since Grace is in a much different place emotionally and professionally than during the series' original run, it will be interesting to see how her priorities have shifted. "I don't feel any real need for her to find the love of her life and get married. My understanding is that she's in a really good place and she's at peace with whatever happens in terms of her personal life," added Messing.

However, don't give up hope for Grace and Leo just yet! Connick is set to appear in the new season, meaning they just might rekindle that roller-coaster of a love affair down the line!

Will and Grace returns Thursday, Sept. 28 at 9/8c on NBC.