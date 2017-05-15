

Who's ready to see Seth MacFarlane's face in HD every week? Fox today released the trailer for The Orville, MacFarlane's first regular live-action gig.

The series, which has been in the works for over a year, is quite the departure for MacFarlane. Orville is a sci-fi dramedy set 300 years in the future following the journey of the titular ship, an exploratory vessel in Earth's galactic fleet. In case you were worried about the show not having any jokes, the log line suggests that the Orville crew will "boldly go where no comedic drama has gone before" and there are jokes about pee pee.

MacFarlane is joined by a well-rounded and fun cast including Adrianne Palicki (Friday Night Lights), Scott Grimes (ER), Peter Macon, J Lee, Halston Sage, Penny Johnson Jerald (24), Mark Jackson and Chad Coleman (The Walking Dead). The Family Guy mastermind is joined in producing by Brannon Braga, David Goodman and Elizabeth Heldens. Jon Favreau -- who also helmed CBS' Young Sheldon pilot -- directed the opening episode.

What's been renewed? What's been canceled? Check out our 2016-2017 TV scorecard

Time will tell if MacFarlane is a true leading man, but this opening trailer seems promising. Of course, Fox hasn't had the best luck with sci-fi shows in recent years. Let's hope MacFarlane's star power is enough to help Orville become more like Fringeand less like, well, basically every other sci-fi show in the 2000s. Hopefully people don't confuse it with a biography of the popcorn guy!

For more, check out everything we know about Fox's fall schedule.