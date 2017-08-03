It's hard to believe, the Kardashians have been documenting their personal lives on television for a full decade. It seems like it's been way longer and way less at the same time. This fall, they're gathering to celebrate the special anniversary.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians 10-Year Anniversary Special is slated to air Sept. 24 with executive producer Ryan Seacrest as host, Deadline reports. Kim, Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian plus Kris, Kendall and Kylie Jenner will all gather to reflect on their decade-long reality TV journey.

Noticeably absent from the lineup is Caitlyn Jenner, who alienated herself from the family after hurling insults in her memoir, The Secrets of My Life. Rob Kardashian, who's dealing with his own troubles right now, probably won't make an appearance either. On the other hand, the father of Kourtney's children Scott Disick might drop by to revisit some of his greatest one-liners.

While the show has been universally panned by critics, it's been a guilty pleasure for those who tune in each week to see memorable moments like Kim hitting Khloe with a purse while shouting, "Don't be f--king rude!" or the fallout from last year's Paris robbery or Kourtney giving birth to her son Mason.

Ryan Seacrest Is Officially the Busiest Man in Hollywood

It has launched a number of spin-offs including Kourtney and Kim Take Miami, Kourtney and Kim Take New York, Khloé & Lamar, Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons, Dash Dolls, Rob & Chyna, and most recently, Life of Kylie. Plus, there's that whole beauty empire which was undoubtedly aided by their publicity from the series.

Relive the highs and lows of Keeping Up with the Kardashians when the 10th anniversary special airs Saturday, Sept. 24 on E!. Then, catch the Season 14 premiere on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9/8c.