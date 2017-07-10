Blac Chyna is speaking up about Rob Kardashian.

The reality star appeared on Good Morning America Monday to address the restraining order she filed against her ex after he posted naked photos of her on Instagram without her consent. In a lengthy Twitter rant, Rob also accused her of cheating on him and using him for his money.

"I was devastated," Chyna said of her reaction when the pictures leaked. "I just felt...betrayed." She went on to refute reports saying she liked some of the photos, clarifying that she has him blocked from her Instagram account. As for his claim that she was just after his Kardashian fame, she denied that too. "I was already Blac Chyna before the Kardashians," she clarified.

Instagram has since shut down Rob's account and Chyna is taking legal actions to ensure he leaves her alone and stops posting about her online. "He doesn't respect me, so if you can't respect me, you have to respect the law," she said. Revenge porn is a crime in 38 states including California, where Rob lives, but he has not been charged with anything as of yet.

During the interview, Chyna and her lawyer Lisa Bloom also addressed critics who pointed out that she previously posted naked photos of herself. "This is like saying that a woman can't be raped if she previously had sex with someone. It's her body, her choice each and every time," Bloom explained.

Chyna also claims that Rob was physically abusive to her in April and says there is absolutely no chance of reconciliation. However, she does plan to maintain joint custody of their daughter, Dream Kardashian.