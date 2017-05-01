The title "The Hardest Working Man in Show Business" will always belong to the late music icon James Brown, but Ryan Seacrest is the de facto dude with the highest work ethic in Hollywood right now. It was revealed today that Seacrest is adding another piece to his already full plate, joining Kelly Ripa as co-host of ABC's Live.

In addition to hosting Live with Kelly and Ryan, he'll continue all his other jobs, including hosting his daily radio show On Air with Ryan Seacrest, hosting and executive-producing E!'s awards show red carpet coverage, and executive-producing shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians through his production company. He'll also keep hosting New Year's Rockin' Eve, but that's seasonal, less time-consuming gig.

Ryan Seacrest

He'll have to move from Los Angeles to New York for his new daily gig, but ABC is going to be build him a new radio studio at ABC7, the New York local affiliate where Live tapes, so that he can continue to do radio. So it won't be too onerous a transition.

And presumably he'll find time to sleep, too.