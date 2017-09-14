Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are back and they're calling on God... again.

The CW dropped the official trailer for Season 13 of Supernatural which sees the brothers once again asking for divine intervention in their never-ending quest to slay demons and save the world. This season, they face a mountain of problems, including rescuing Cass (Misha Collins) whose whereabouts are still a mystery after being stabbed by Lucifer in the Season 12 finale.

A nifty new poster reaffirms that he's not dead-dead (as in never coming back) but wherever he is probably doesn't include access to the essentials like internet and air conditioning. Let's hope our favorite wayward sons can stay on the same page long enough to save him. (And that Dean can get those curly fries before they destroy the world.)

They'll also have to handle the new sheriff in white who packs a mean punch and doesn't look like he's here to make friends. It looks like the Winchesters are in for one heck of a ride -- not that it comes as a surprise.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

