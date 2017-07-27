The running joke on The CW seems to be that Supernatural will outlive our grandchildren's granchildren, but realistically speaking, it probably only has a few more years left in the tank. We all speculate when it will end, but not a lot of people seem concerned with how it will end.

Maybe that's why Entertainment Weekly asked Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins about what they imagined the ending might be when talking to them about the upcoming thirteenth season.

Predictably, Padalecki thinks the brothers should die, or even just Sam. Jensen one-upped that idea with an ambiguous dream he once had about how the show would end involving the brothers being separated forever -- either by death or what have you.

"I can see it right now," Ackles says. "It's just one scene. Think: Middle America, Big Sky country. It's just wheat fields as far as the eye can see, and there's an intersection, a crossroads, oddly enough. I drive up in the Impala, and I park in the middle of the intersection. There's nobody for miles. I get out of the car and I look in the distance -- and it's like Lawrence of Arabia when Omar Sharif was running up with the camel -- I just see this thing coming in the distance, and it gets closer and closer and closer and closer. It's a guy on a motorbike. And we never really see his face. He's got a helmet on. But he walks up and I give him a nod, and I take a walk around the Impala very slowly and I walk back over to him and I hand the keys to him. And he takes off his helmet -- we don't see who it is -- he hands the helmet to me and hands me the keys to the bike. From his back, he gets in the car and I watch the Impala drive off. And then I turn and I look at the bike that's got one seat. And I put the helmet on, start the bike, [give] one last look to the Impala, it's now gone, and I take off. Because I don't need the extra seat anymore. And I even have the soundtrack in my head. There were no words spoken. I had this swelling score. It was like some Robert Zemeckis film."

First of all, WOW way to kill the mood Jensen.

Honestly, watching Dean give Baby away seems like a fate worse than death (and don't even get us started on "not needing" the other seat anymore), but ending the show with the brothers on their own is probably how the curtain will eventually close on Supernatural.

Sam and Dean have had 13-plus amazing years together saving people, hunting things -- the family business (sorry, we had to) -- but the longer the show runs, the more their separation will feel like a fitting end.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent company)