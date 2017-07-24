Now Playing Supernatural: Everything We Know About Season 13 So Far

Supernatural is coming back for a hellish 13th season, and fans have a lot of questions after the jaw-dropping end to Season 12.

Luckily, when Season 13 kicks off in October, the show will pick up seconds after the Season 12 finale to give fans the answers they've been craving. First off, Castiel (Misha Collins) isn't dead but in a place the show has talked about a lot without ever confirming, which sounds ominous.

On top of that, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) aren't seeing eye to eye about what to do about Lucifer's son Jack and a bunch of other things, which is going to make getting Castiel back pretty difficult.

Three Supernatural Stars Join Wayward SistersSpin-off

The cast of The Wayward Sisters has also been fleshed out and they'll all appear in a backdoor pilot over the course of Season 13. The unlucky numbered season will also feature the highly-anticipated Scooby Doocrossover, which the producers confirmed will be on its way in the back half of the season next spring.

Want more information on Season 13? Watch the video above!

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent company)